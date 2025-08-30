Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal's Week Full Of Weaves, Welfare And Warm Gatherings

Weaving Dreams into Reality - The Handloom Renaissance

You already know my devotion and passion for preserving and saving our indigenous Indian crafts runs deep. So when former Maharashtra Police Chief Phansakar's wife Megha hosted "Loominaries" - a showcase and series of talks on Indian handloom and their place in our contemporary world - I readily agreed to deliver the keynote address.

What struck me most was the passionate audience of like-minded crusaders for India's craft heritage. Through my address, I wanted to convey my profound conviction that it's time for our Indian designers to collaborate intimately with indigenous weavers, creating couture and prêt that could blaze trails worldwide and bring both fame and fortune to India. Much like our rich land that once exported the finest textiles across the globe and was renowned for luxury craftsmanship before the British systematically impoverished us - we are still climbing our way back to that former glory!

It is critical to encourage our craftsmen so we don't lose the parampara. I see the progeny of master craftsmen turning to tech rather than spending arduous hours creating art with their hands. If we don't give glory and recognition to our artisans, we shall soon lose these treasures and their creators, leaving us with a nation flooded with Chinese synthetic imports! And this feeling was also resonated by Dr Manjiri Thakoor eminent Craft Patron and Jute crusader who is also the Founder V'aarsa, Indian Craft Initiative, Former Deputy Curator National Gallery of Modern Art.

One of the evening's high points was filmmaker Ebyug Akhil's poignant documentary "Kargha," which looks at the lives of India's weavers and the devastating impact of fast fashion. Over the years, he's been drawn to stories where art and society intersect, examining how they shape each other. His work carries a deeply personal, poetic lens while remaining rooted in the stark realities of people and their struggles. The film travels across weaving communities, tracing their struggles, resilience, and slowly fading traditions - a visual testament to what we stand to lose. And all this funded and created by him passionately to help and augment the indigenous crafts of india.

Guilt-Free Shopping with Purpose - The Shaila Foundation Edit

When I feel utterly exhausted with work and social enterprises, I try to bring to mind Padam Chaddha and Bilkis Merchant - the remarkable founders of Shaila Trust who, in their eighties, work tirelessly along with dedicated volunteer members at the Shaila Foundation to bring food and education to underprivileged balwadi kids. Their dedication in the face of exhaustion is incredibly inspiring to me!

I was enthralled to inaugurate this year's Shaila Festive Edit with dynamo Corporator Harshita Narvekar. We did a round of the fair which they had orchestrated and we were delighted to see the confluence of very exciting new brands with the whole of South Mumbai in attendance, thronging the venue with shopping bags! The beauty of this shopping spree? It's completely guilt-free because every rupee earned from the fair goes toward building better schools for the balwadi children. Shaila has been doing transformative welfare work for over 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down! Every year it gets bigger and grander!

The Inka Chronicles - Mumbai's New Social Epicenter

Inka seems to have become the party venue of choice for everyone celebrating birthdays or anything special. It's probably because of that expansive open space and the playfully eclectic Peruvian-Asian interior in warm camel and sophisticated charcoal tones. The dramatic striped roof adds theatrical flair to every gathering.

Monaz Jethwani, Aftab Patel, Jeet Vaghani, Pia Ramsinghani, Queenie Singh, Bhavna Jasra of First Impressions and some more of Mumbai's charmed circle have recently hosted memorable celebrations here that I’ve attended.

The DJ consistently delivers great music that keeps the energy alive. The small plate serving style works quite nicely like a tasting menu. What all these wonderful gatherings have in common is the perfect balance of intimacy despite the spacious feeling.

Jeet Vaghani's birthday drew much of South Mumbai, and he made sure every single guest felt personally welcomed. The energy was palpable as we posed and chatted and danced! Pia's guest list overlapped Jeet’s somewhat, creating this wonderful sense of community. And Monaz's tea party had the “pretty girls all in a row” looking like supermodels! Monaz outdid even herself in her stunning feather mini skirt ensemble but then she’s been a great fashion designer too! Time to get back to your couture offerings Monu - I’m waiting!

Bhavna Jasra had an exotic cake with the chocolate sauce flambéed onto the cake like a volcano theatrically cut to an applauding adoring audience as she looked to each guest personally and caringly! She’s been a dynamic achiever I’m proud of and celebrates like to the hilt!

But I must confess, I began to feel like I've taken up residence at Inka after finding myself there some ten times in such a short span!

Breaking Bread and Building Bonds - An Evening of Authentic Connection

Parties aside, my favorite way to spend an evening remains intimate - just two or three people breaking bread in meaningful conversation. That's precisely why the authentic Marwari dinner served on gleaming silver thalis at steel magnate Nikunj and Pooja Saraf's home was extra special. Poojas personal hand in the cuisine was unmissable- she’s a brilliant cook but an even more painstaking host! I can’t remember when I’ve last enjoyed a Marwari repast more.

We discussed myriad subjects, from art, culture, James Webb’s (Telescope) latest findings to life philosophy, and I left feeling enriched and ready to embrace another dynamic Mumbai week! There's something magical about conversations that flow naturally over thoughtfully prepared food - it creates bonds that go far deeper than any large gathering ever could.

Until we meet again for more vignettes of the city that never sleeps, especially dyeing Ganpati - adios! And yes I’ve not forgotten my promise of the star Ganpatis of this year! Coming up soon - watch this space…

Write to Nisha JamVwal at nishjamwal@gmail.com