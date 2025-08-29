Smart Living Hacks To Keep Your Home Fresh And Organised

Using simple household items has incredible potential to keep your spaces clean and fresh. I’m sharing some amazing DIY hacks that will make life easier—and better—in ways you wouldn’t have imagined!

Material required:

Salt

Lemon

Soap bar

Soft cloth

Newspaper

Coffee grounds

Oil

Scotch brite

Clean your copper vessels: You need salt and a lemon. All you have to do is dip a half cut lemon in the salt and then rub it on the vessels properly. Now let the scrub sit for 10 minutes. Rinse it with water and there you have it — your shiny, brand-new copper vessel is ready.

Defog your glasses: Glasses fogging up after leaving AC? If your specs fog up the moment you step out of an air-conditioned room or car, try this simple trick. Take a regular bar of soap, rub it gently on both sides of the lenses and wipe off excess soap with a tissue. Now clean it with a soft cloth until clear. The soap leaves a thin layer that prevents fogging. It’s not 100% perfect, but it reduces fog by about 80%, which means no more walking around blind.

Read Also 5 Cleaning Hacks For A Tidier Home Without The Extra Effort

Clean your wet shoes: If your shoes are wet from the rain, here is the quickest way to dry them and remove any bad smell. First, remove the insoles. If they are dirty, gently scrub with warm soapy water and let them dry separately. Second, crumple up newspaper and stuff it inside the shoes – it absorbs moisture fast. Leave for 2-3 hours, then replace with fresh newspaper if still damp. Third, for odour removal, put coffee grounds in tissue or a small bowl and place inside the shoes to absorb the smell. Note: Wash your shoes every 1-2 weeks during monsoon to keep them fresh.

After removing the stickers from any bottle, there is a little residue that we always struggle with. Here is a simple trick to get rid of that stickiness. Apply oil to the sticky surface. Scrub gently with liquid soap to remove greasiness. Rinse with water and watch the magic happen!

Pro Tip: This works on plastic, glass, and even metal!