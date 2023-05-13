Kahaaniya Showcase, Lebanese Food & Craft Festival and more... top picks of the week

Kahaaniya Showcase

This show features some of the finest storytellers who are masters of their craft. The evening will entail a wide variety of storytelling forms on a single stage with a line-up you won’t want to miss. Storytellers will share their personal stories that will touch your heart. Since its inception, Tape A Tale has done over 200 such shows across India, and the Kahaaniya Showcase is our biggest celebration of the craft of storytelling. The performers are Helly Shah, Vanika Sangtani, Ishpreet Balbir, Priya Malik, Sachi Pathak, and others.

When: May 14, 8 pm

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai

Lebanese Food & Craft Festival

IBC is rolling out its ‘Top Brews’ with some ‘Lebanese Views'! From ‘Classic Wits’ to ‘Fancy Fizz, IBC is ready to bring in a kaleidoscope of colours, tastes, and aromas. Packed with fresh flavors and textures, indulge in some Lebanon heaven! You can snuggle into layers of the radiant Samak Kebab for a perfect summery day. You can end your meal with a delicious dessert made of filo pastry called Baklava.

When: Till 15 May

Where: All outlets of IBC, Mumbai

Mendhams Point: Walk 617

Mendham's Point is the first English cemetery to be established in the city. It was located on Bombay Island, some distance from the new town. Following the removal of the fort's walls in the 1860s, the region underwent development, becoming an upscale neighborhood. The highlights of the tour are First traffic park, the original bandstand, Dance of the sea horses, etc.

When: May 20, 5 pm

Where: Campion School, Cooperage Road, Mumbai

Dastaan-e-Ghazal

Dastaan-E-Ghazal, an event by Deewan-E-Khaas, will visit four major cities in India with four shows to promote and raise awareness about the art of ghazal, particularly among young people and the general public. This time, they are coming to Mumbai. They have one of the best ghazal singers of the contemporary period, Pratibha Singh Baghel, as a part of this event. So, join this event and have a wonderful evening.

When: May 20, 8 pm

Where: Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai

Wanted Yesterday

Unwind upcoming Friday as you groove to jazzy tunes with the Wanted Yesterday band. Since the band plays a lot of music from the '60s and '70s, the name also serves as a cheeky descriptor for the kind of music they revel in. Wanted Yesterday covers famous songs by J.J. Cale, The Beatles, and a much wider variety of classic rock n' roll, blues, and rock numbers. Catch them playing live and have a fun weekend.

When: May 19, 9:30 pm

Where: The BlueBop Cafe, Khar West, Mumbai

