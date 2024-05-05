International No Diet Day 2024: Date, Significance, Body Positivity Quotes And More

By: Rahul M | May 05, 2024
Every year, May 6th is observed as International No Diet Day, and this year, it will be celebrated on Monday.
All images from Canva
International No Diet Day is celebrated to spread body positivity and embrace your body just the way it is.
Mary Evans took the initiative to start International No Diet Day in 1992. He teaches people that it's okay to take a day off from your diet routine and eat whatever you want.
"Feeling beautiful has nothing to do with what you look like." -Emma Watson
"The best gift you are ever going to give someone- the permission to feel safe in their own skin." -Hannah Brencher
"Confidence is the only key I can't think of any better representation of beauty that someone who is unafraid to her herself." -Emma Stone
"Is 'fat' really worst thing a human being can be? Is 'fat' worse than 'vindictive,' 'jealous,' 'vain,' 'boring,' or 'cruel'? Not to me." -J.K. Rowling