FPJ Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone Vs Ananya Panday, Who Wore Red Embroidered Saree Better?

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday for Ambani's pre-wedding festival | Instagram | Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday

Embracing traditional fashion with elegance and grace, Bollywood leading ladies Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were seen in a stunning red saree. With both actresses exuding charm and beauty, let's delve into understanding their sartorial choices and look into intricate designs and draping patterns to determine who wore the red garment better.

Fighter actor Deepika Padukone, known for her on-screen charisma and refined sense of fashion, draped a heavy embroidered red saree by Rimple and Harpreet. The saree features intricate designs and gold patterns that make her beauty stand out. The blouse had a detailed design that gave the actress a regal appearance.

The mom-to-be actor styled the red look with Akoya Jewels, keeping it minimal because of the heavy designs on the saree. The makeup was kept subtle with winged liner and a hair bun adorned with gajra, which added an extra traditional touch to her overall look.

On the other end of the spectrum, the popular Gen Z star Ananya Panday oozes in Arpita Mehta's red hand-embroidered saree for the Ambani festival bash. The saree had a thick gold lace pattern with intricate embroidery and was paired with a long-sleeved blouse. The Dream Girl 2 star styled the look with a green choker necklace, breaking the red hues.

The draping style of the saree accentuated her body, giving her a flattering posture. The actor flaunted her hair by leaving it open and adding a bindi for the traditional touch. With nude and subtle makeup, the overall look was elegant and glamorous.

Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in red embroidered saree | Instagram | Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday

Both Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday showcased their distinct style and elegance in embroidered red sarees, ethnically leaving an indelible mark on Bollywood. Their fashion choices not only reflect their style statement but also serve as a testament to the enduring allure of traditional Indian attire.

As we wrap up the fashion faceoff, one thing is sure: both actresses have stayed true to being fashion icons by embracing modernity, cultural ethnicity and the timeless beauty of the sarees.