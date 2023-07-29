Mumbai Pupper Party, The FoodFix Show and more... top picks of the week

Anna Bizon

A Peasant of El Salvador

The play is a compelling, hilarious, and inspiring drama about a hill farmer and his family set against the backdrop of the late 1970s civil crisis. Three narrators take you on an adventurous journey through the mountains and plains of Central America, telling us the narrative of a modest peasant with a big family, a big heart, and a small plot of land. It is written by Peter Gould and Stephen Stearns, directed by Quasar Thakore Padamsee, and performed by Meher Acharia-Dar, Pramod Pathak, Suhaas Ahuja, etc.

When: July 30, 6 pm

Where: Harkat Studios, Bungalow No. 17, Versova, Mumbai

To book a place visit: insider.in

Mix, Mingle & Match!

If you are single and ready to mingle with like minded individuals, then this might excite you. Get yourself out of your comfort zone and have a good time. Dating should be fun and stress-free. This event is carefully curated to ensure that you meet a diverse group of people. A fun and chill environment, ice-breaker activities, food and drinks, etc. are things you can expect at this event.

When: July 30, 4 pm

Where: Hapi Beer Co, Bandra, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com

Mumbai Pupper Party

You can celebrate with your furry friends with their favorite things. From bone-shaped desserts to bone-themed games, the organizers have a paw-some the evening planned for everyone. Enjoy this good time with your pets together! You may anticipate fun activities, gifts for your dogs, delicious food for your animals, and more during the celebration.

When: July 30, 4 pm onwards

Where: Poco Loco, Khar West, Mumbai

For more details visit: petfed.org/events

The FoodFix Show

The FoodFix Show is going to offer loads of irresistible food and beverage options to shop from. Think of it, and you will find it there. Enjoy this beautiful and delicious experience while interacting with chefs and attending workshops. shop, eat, repeat. Yes, that is what it is going to be like! FoodFix: The most irresistible food and beverage show in South Mumbai.

When: August 5 and 6, 11 am onwards

Where: World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai

To book a place visit: allevents.in

Kavita Krishnamurti’s tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, the award-winning playback vocalist, will present unforgettable melodies to the renowned melody queen, Lata Mangeshkar. The programme will feature compositions by legendary film music composers like Anil Biswas, C. Ramchandra, and Naushad, as well as more contemporary ones like A. R. Rahman and Jatin-Lalit.

When: August 6, 6:30 pm

Where: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai

To book a place visit: bookmyshow.com