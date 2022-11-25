7 travel predictions for 2023 | File Image

Compared to 2022, people all across the world are feeling significantly more hopeful about travelling in 2023, and despite some present global turmoil, over 72 per cent believe that travelling will always be worthwhile. The atmosphere is changing from one of cautious optimism to one of brave flexibility.

In contrast to 2022, when travel made a triumphant comeback, 2023 will be about rethinking travel in innovative ways among the upheaval. Everyone will be trying to strike the perfect balance in a contradictory environment, thus nothing will be off limits and everything will be on the menu.

Seven developing travel predictions have been made by digital travel company Booking.com, using extensive research with more than 24,000 travellers from 32 countries and territories, including India, to understand how travel would be reimagined in 2023.

Read Also Ten things to carry while travelling with a baby

People are finding themselves in a multi-directional tug-of-war, attempting to balance what is important to them with the demands of daily life, during a time of general upheaval in which war, increased societal polarisation, rising inflation, and urgent concerns about climate change are all continuing to radically change the world. This mood is reflected in the travel projections for 2023, which show that travellers' requirements are shifting in many different directions to keep up with the trends.

Preppers in paradise: Camouflaged cabins, campfire cuisine and compasses; going off-grid will never be more sought after than in 2023. Sixty-four per cent of Indian travellers want their travelling experiences to have a more back-to-basics feel and are constantly looking for 'off-grid' style vacations to escape from reality, and switch off and experience life with only the bare necessities. Seventy-percent Indian travellers are also keen to use travel in 2023 as an opportunity to learn survival skills.

Virtual voyagers: With 70 per cent of Indian travellers reporting that they will be turning to virtual reality next year to inspire their vacation choices, travel will enter the ever-evolving 3D virtual space of the Metaverse in 2023. Travelers will become bolder in their real-life trip choices, after being able to visit them in the Metaverse first via their online avatar. While the Metaverse will offer a new way to experience travel in the year ahead, it still won't stop people from booking a ticket to their next destination.

Read Also 8 Midnight coffee spots for a romantic night out in Mumbai

Delight in the discomfort zone: Whether it's bottled-up energy, a new lease on life, the world is ready to dive into other cultures and new experiences head first. 71 percent Indian travellers want to experience complete culture shock in 2023 - be it travelling somewhere with completely different cultural experiences and languages. Forget the usual favourites, in 2023 Indian travellers will be seeking unique vacations that shock, surprise and delight.

Glamourising the good old days: Amid the desire for escapism, people intend to carve out travel experiences that harken back to simpler times, with nostalgic getaways. Indian travellers wish to chase experiences that evoke emotive memories of days gone past, such as visiting landmarks or attractions featured in iconic retro films or opting for a bus as a primary mode of transport to live the group spirit of school trips.

Peace and pleasure pilgrimages: Seeking to recentre the mind, meditation and mindfulness getaways are ever popular with 70 per cent Indian travellers while 63 per cent aim to find peace at a silent retreat and 59 per cent are keen to go on a health hiatus that focuses on mental health or transformative health.

Read Also Best restaurants to enjoy live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Mumbai

From daily grind to great company escape: A step change from the 'work from anywhere' policy that are now almost as common place as annual leave, employees are increasingly keen to preserve vacation time for complete escapism.

Saving to splurge: Indian travellers in 2023 will continue to prioritise travel but will be more mindful over how to make the most of their travel budget and what takes precedence. Sixty-nine per cent of Indian travellers will invest in a vacation as it remains a top priority for them, but being budget conscious is key, with nearly 75 per cent Indians continuing to spotlight travel while seeking more bang for their buck.

2023 will see financially-savvy itinerary curation at its finest, with people planning travel budgets more tightly by taking advantage of deals, hacks and smartly-timed travel and prioritising value for money with discounts and loyalty programs.

69 per cent Indians will look to save money by considering off-season destinations or longer routes on the journey, while 72 per cent will be planning travel more in advance in the hope to secure a better deal. 71 per cent believe the best use of their budget is to opt for one or two longer vacations instead of several short breaks.