Children's Day 2022: 8 places in India that are straight out of fairy tale

By: Chhaya Gupta | November 14, 2022
Children love animals, so what's better than taking them to watch the 'National Animal of India- Tiger' at the famous Jim Corbett National Park
Toy train ride in Darjeeling which runs through the Himalayas & other locations are worth visiting
Boat ride at Lake Pichola in Udaipur and many other activities
Kids will love the fun activities, giant structures and shows at the scenic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad
Getting to stay in house boat in Alleppey (in Kerala) with backwaters, is an experience that your child will always look forward to
Visting Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, a sacred Sikh pilgrimage destination nestled in the lap of Garhwal Himalayas is an experience worth cherishing
Jantar Mantar in Jaipur where your brilliant kid can learn astronomy concepts and get to see the largest sundial of the world; the city has many other attractions too
Take your kids into the Mughal Era with a trip to seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal, in Agra
Thanks For Reading!