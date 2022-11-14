Children's Day 2022: 8 places in India that are straight out of fairy tale

By: Chhaya Gupta | November 14, 2022

Children love animals, so what's better than taking them to watch the 'National Animal of India- Tiger' at the famous Jim Corbett National Park

Toy train ride in Darjeeling which runs through the Himalayas & other locations are worth visiting

Boat ride at Lake Pichola in Udaipur and many other activities

Kids will love the fun activities, giant structures and shows at the scenic Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad

Getting to stay in house boat in Alleppey (in Kerala) with backwaters, is an experience that your child will always look forward to

Visting Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, a sacred Sikh pilgrimage destination nestled in the lap of Garhwal Himalayas is an experience worth cherishing

Jantar Mantar in Jaipur where your brilliant kid can learn astronomy concepts and get to see the largest sundial of the world; the city has many other attractions too

Take your kids into the Mughal Era with a trip to seven wonders of the world, Taj Mahal, in Agra

