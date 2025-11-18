Myth Or Reality: Petting A Cat Doubles Risk Of Schizophrenia? Read For More Details

Cat lovers may adore their furry companions- but could living with a cat influence your mental health? A growing body of scientific research hints at a surprising connection: cat exposure might double the risk of schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders later in life. While this doesn’t mean cats cause mental illness, the findings have sparked curiosity and caution among researchers and pet parents alike.

New findings raise concerns

A large analysis by experts at the Queensland Centre for Mental Health Research examined more than 17 studies conducted over four decades in 11 countries, including the US and UK. According to the results published in Schizophrenia Bulletin, individuals who had regular exposure to cats- especially from childhood, showed a notably higher likelihood of developing schizophrenia-spectrum disorders later on.

The association remains a correlation, not a confirmed cause, but scientists believe the risk is worth further investigation.

Why cats are being investigated

One leading theory centers on Toxoplasma gondii (T. gondii), a parasite often carried by cats and found in their feces. When ingested or transmitted through scratches, bites, contaminated soil, or even undercooked meat, the parasite can travel to the human brain.

Researchers suspect T. gondii may alter neurotransmitters, trigger inflammation, or interfere with normal brain development, potentially contributing to:

-Personality shifts

-Psychotic symptoms

-Long-term risk of mental illness

Around 30–50% of the global population is estimated to have been exposed to T. gondii, but only a fraction develop psychiatric issues. This suggests other environmental and genetic factors also play important roles.

Should cat owners worry?

Not at all, there is no conclusive evidence that cats cause schizophrenia. However, adopting simple hygiene habits can lower exposure to parasites and protect your health:

-Keep the litter box clean

- Wash hands after handling pets

-Avoid letting cats hunt birds or rodents

-Pregnant individuals should avoid cleaning litter boxes (due to T. gondii risks to the fetus)

-Ensure cats receive regular veterinary checkups

These steps not only reduce potential infection risk but also keep both cats and humans healthier.