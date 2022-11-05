Water and Power Consultancy Services Ltd Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited
About Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Recruitment 2022:
Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited has published official notification for the posts of Field Supervisor. Candidates who qualified in Diploma in Engineering are eligible to apply for the post. All Interested Candidates can apply before November 15, 2022.
Details of Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Recruitment 2022:
Organization: Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited
Name of the Post: Field Supervisor
No of Vacancies: 150
Age limit: below 45 Years
Educational Qualification: Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering
Selection Process: Skill test/ Personal Interview
Last Date: 15-11-2022
Application Form - Click Here
Job Location - Uttar Pradesh
Application fee: Nil
Pay Scale: Commensurate with Qualification and Experience.
Instructions to Apply for Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Recruitment 2022:
Eligible candidates may send their application form and other self-attached copies of relevant documents to the email address stated below.
Email Id: wapcosrdss@gmail.com
Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying- Click Here
