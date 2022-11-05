Water and Power Consultancy Services Ltd Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited has published official notification for the posts of Field Supervisor | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited

About Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Recruitment 2022:

Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited has published official notification for the posts of Field Supervisor. Candidates who qualified in Diploma in Engineering are eligible to apply for the post. All Interested Candidates can apply before November 15, 2022.

Details of Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Recruitment 2022:

Organization: Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited

Name of the Post: Field Supervisor

(Candidates should go to the detail notification given below for the more details.)

No of Vacancies: 150

Age limit: below 45 Years

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering

Selection Process: Skill test/ Personal Interview

Last Date: 15-11-2022

Application Form - Click Here

Job Location - Uttar Pradesh

Application fee: Nil

Pay Scale: Commensurate with Qualification and Experience.

Instructions to Apply for Water and Power Consultancy Services Limited Recruitment 2022:

Eligible candidates may send their application form and other self-attached copies of relevant documents to the email address stated below.

Email Id: wapcosrdss@gmail.com

Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying- Click Here

