IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has published official notification for the post of Project Associate | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indian Institute of Technology

About the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has published official notification for the post of Project Associate. Candidates who qualified in B.Tech/ M.Sc/ B.Sc/ MCA are eligible to apply for the post. All Interested Candidates can apply before last date. Last date for submission of application form is November 14, 2022.

Details of Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Recruitment 2022:

Organization: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Name of the Post: Project Associate

(Candidates should go to the detail notification given below for the more details.)

No of Vacancies: 02

Age limit: 18 - 35 years

Educational Qualification: B.Tech/ M.Sc/ B.Sc/ MCA

Selection Process: Merit List/ Document verification.

Last Date: 14-11-2022

Application Form - Click Here

Job Location - Uttar Pradesh

Application fee: Nil

Pay Scale: Rs.18000/- to Rs.45000/- per month

Instructions to Apply for the IIT Recruitment:

Eligible candidates may send their application form and other self-attached copies of relevant documents to the address given below.

Address: New Office Automation Room No.225, Western Labs, IIT Kanpur - 208016.

Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying- Click Here