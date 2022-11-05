Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Indian Navy has published official notification for the posts of Syrang of Lascars | Image Credit: Indian Navy (Representative)

The Indian Navy

About the Indian Navy Recruitment 2022:

Indian Navy has published official notification for the posts of Syrang of Lascars. Candidates who qualified in 10th pass are eligible to apply for the post. All Interested Candidates can apply before last date. Last date for submission of application form is November 18, 2022.

Details of Indian Navy Recruitment 2022:

Organization: Indian Navy

Name of the Post: Syrang of Lascars

(Candidates should go to the detail notification given below for the more details.)

No of Vacancies: 08

Age limit: below 45 Years

Educational Qualification: 10th pass

Selection Process: Written Examination/ Document Verification

Last Date: 18-11-2022

Application : Click Here

Job Location - West Bengal

Application fee: Nil

Pay Scale: Rs.44900/- to Rs.142400/- per month

Instructions to Apply for the recruitment:

Eligible candidates may send them the Application format with Self-Attached copies of relevant certificates/documents to the address given below.

Address- The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi-682004.

Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying- Click Here

Read Also RRB NTPC Typing Test Result 2022: Check Here