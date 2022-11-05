Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

The Indian Navy
About the Indian Navy Recruitment 2022:
Indian Navy has published official notification for the posts of Syrang of Lascars. Candidates who qualified in 10th pass are eligible to apply for the post. All Interested Candidates can apply before last date. Last date for submission of application form is November 18, 2022.
Details of Indian Navy Recruitment 2022:
Organization: Indian Navy
Name of the Post: Syrang of Lascars
(Candidates should go to the detail notification given below for the more details.)
No of Vacancies: 08
Age limit: below 45 Years
Educational Qualification: 10th pass
Selection Process: Written Examination/ Document Verification
Last Date: 18-11-2022
Application : Click Here
Job Location - West Bengal
Application fee: Nil
Pay Scale: Rs.44900/- to Rs.142400/- per month
Instructions to Apply for the recruitment:
Eligible candidates may send them the Application format with Self-Attached copies of relevant certificates/documents to the address given below.
Address- The Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi-682004.
Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying- Click Here
