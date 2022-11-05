Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Here

Indian Coast Guard has published the official notification | Image Credit: Indian Coast Guard (Representative)

The Indian Navy

About Indian Coast Guard Recruitment:

Indian Coast Guard has published official notification for the posts of Enrolled Follower (Sweeper/ Safaiwala). Candidates who qualified in 10th pass/ ITI pass are eligible to apply for the post. All Interested Candidates can apply before last date. Last date for submission of application form is November 7, 2022.

Details of Indian Coast Guard Recruitment:

Important Dates: Last Date of Application Form ~ 7 November 2022

Organization: Indian Navy

Name of the Post: Enrolled Follower (Sweeper/ Safaiwala)

(Candidates should go to the detail notification given below for the more details.)

No of Vacancies: 04

Age limit: 18 - 25 years

Educational Qualification: 10th pass/ ITI pass

Selection Process: Written Test/ Skill test

Last Date: 07-11-2022

Application form- Click here

Job Location: Odisha

Application fee: Nil

Pay Scale: Rs. 21700/- to Rs. 69100/- per month

Instructions to Apply for the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment:

1. Interested Candidates may Click on the Application form

2. Download it.

3. Fill in the Application form without errors attach the relevant certificates/documents.

4. Recheck the Application form and send it to the address given below.

Address- The Recruitment Officer, Headquarters No.7, Coast Guard District (Odisha), Badapadia, Paradip, Odisha-754142.

Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying - Click Here