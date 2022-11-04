Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2022: Check Here

Staff Selection Commission, Delhi Police Driver Constable Recruitment- Constable Driver (Male) | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission

About the Delhi Police Driver Constable Answer Key 2022:

Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the Delhi Police Driver Constable Recruitment, 2022 for the hiring of Driver Constable. Recently on 21 October 2022, Examination was conducted for the aforesaid posts. The Commission has uploaded the Answer Key of the Written Examination & also Objection Filing & Submission Facility is available with Answer Key like if candidates finds any of the answer unsuitable, they can object the answer by providing valid proof against it.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 21 October 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – Delhi Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2022

No of Vacancy – 1,411 Posts

STATUS OF ANSWER KEY:

Available

NAME OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of Delhi Police Driver Constable Answer Key 2022:

Candidates can download their Answer Key from the important links section provided below, they can tally their answers from the answer provided in the Answer key in order to check their accuracy level in the Examination and so that they can get a rough idea of their results, for objection filing same procedure will be followed.

Candidates can download their Answer Key from the official website- ssc.nic.in

Instructions for Downloading Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2022:

1. In order to download their Delhi Police Driver Constable Answer Key candidates need to go to the link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click accordingly for downloading their Delhi Police Driver Constable Answer Key.

3. For Downloading their Answer Key: Candidates need to check the subject wise files available for the aforesaid examination.

4. For Answer Key Objection Notice: they will be redirected to the Information Page; here they will find their details for the Answer Key objection filing.

5. Candidates can also download their Delhi Police Driver Constable Answer Key from official site of the SSC- ssc.nic.in

