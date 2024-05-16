IPPB Announces Recruitment Drive for Information Technology Executives, Check Details

/Logo |

The Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has started a recruitment process for Information Technology Executives. It is inviting applications from interested candidates through its official website, ippbonline.com. The deadline for application submission is May 24, 2024.

Vacancies and Important Dates:

The recruitment drive aims to fill 54 positions for Information Technology Executives within the India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB). Online registration began on May 4 and will continue until May 24. Candidates are urged not to wait until the last date to apply to avoid any potential application submission issues.

Posts Available:

IPPB is seeking candidates for various positions including Executive (Associate Consultant), Executive (Consultant), and Executive (Senior Consultant) in Payment Application Support, IT Support, Car Insurance Solution, Data Governance/Database Monitoring, and Channels Lead.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must meet specific age criteria, varying from 22 to 45 years depending on the position applied for. Additionally, applicants must hold a BE/BTech or MCA degree in Computer Science/Information Technology.

Application Fee and Selection Procedure:

Candidates from SC/ST/PWD categories are required to pay Rs 150 as an application fee, while others need to pay Rs 750. Notably, there will be no written examination; selection for all positions will be based on interviews. However, IPPB reserves the right to alter the selection process if necessary.

Salary and Contract Duration:

Selected candidates will receive competitive annual salaries ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh based on the position. The recruitment will be on a contractual basis for three years, with the possibility of a salary hike of up to 30 percent based on performance and experience.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com.

On the homepage, click the career button

Then, select the notice for Recruitment of Information Technology Executives and click on ‘apply online’.

Register yourself on the portal by filling the necessary information

Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee.

Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference