FSSAI Announces Internship Oppurtunities For Graduate Students In 2024! Apply Today, Check Eligibility & Stipend Details

FSSAI

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced internship opportunities for the year 2024, inviting applications from eligible candidates across various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website.

As a statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, FSSAI operates under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, aiming to uphold food safety standards nationwide.

Internship Details:

Duration: The internship will span a minimum of two months, extendable up to six months, with opportunities available quarterly throughout the year.

Stipend: Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs. 10,000 for the internship period.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates pursuing full-time graduate or post-graduate degrees from recognized institutes within India or abroad are eligible. The eligible fields include, but are not limited to, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Food Technology, Food Science and Technology, Food & Nutrition, Microbiology, and various other related disciplines.

Additionally, candidates from fields such as Business Administration, Journalism, Mass Communication, Public Relations, Computer Science, Information Technology, Public Policy, Public Administration, and Law are also encouraged to apply.

Job Locations: Internship opportunities are availab at various locations including FSSAI headquarters in New Delhi, regional offices in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, as well as National Food Laboratories across different regions.

Evaluation and Certificate: Interns will be assessed based on attendance, performance evaluations by reporting officers, and the review of their reports by divisional heads. Upon successful completion, interns will receive certificates from respective authorities.

Application Procedure: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, adhering to the specified format and timelines provided by FSSAI.

This internship opportunity not only offers valuable hands-on experience but also contributes to the mission of ensuring food safety and quality assurance across the nation.