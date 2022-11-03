SSC CHSL 2022 Notification Out: Here's how to Apply

Staff Selection Commission, Combined Higher Secondary Level
Vacancy Details For SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment:
One of the India’s biggest recruitment board, Staff Selection Commission conducts CHSL Examination every year & lakhs of candidates participate for the aforesaid examination. For the year 2022– 2023 also, SSC will going to release the SSC CHSL Notification 2022. As per the SSC Exam Calendar released by the SSC it comes under the knowledge that the SSC CHSL online application process will start from 05-November-2022.
IMPORTANT DATES:
• Form Starting Date – 06-December-2022
• Form Last Date – Available Soon
• Form Fee Payment Last Date (Online) – Available Soon
• Form Fee Payment Last Date (Offline) – Available Soon
• Admit Card– Available Soon
• Exam Date – Available Soon
APPLICATION FEE:
• Gen / OBC – Rs.100/-
• SC / ST / PH / Women – Exempted
• Correction Charge First Time – Rs.200/-
• Correction Charge Second Time – Rs.500/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan
JOB LOCATION:
All Over India
AGE LIMIT:
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 27 Years
Age Relaxation – As per Rules
Number of post- Notify Soon
MODE OF SELECTION:
Computer Based Test (Tier I & tier II) and Typing/Skill Test
Details of SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment:
On 03 November, Commission has notified & release an important notice regarding the Notification Date change for the aforesaid examination which stated that the SSC CHSL Notification 2022 will now be released on 06 December 2022. So, the candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CHSL Exam 2022 have to wait little more for the notification & application.
Post Name – LDC / JSA, Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant & DEO
Category Wise Vacancy Details
Notify Soon
Examination Name – Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022
Pay Scale – Rs. 5,200/- To Rs. 20,200/-
Educational Qualification for SSC CHSL 2022:
Candidates who have passed their 10+2 Level (Higher Secondary Level) of Examination from any recognized board will be considered for this recruitment.
Instructions to Apply for SSC CHSL 2022:
1. Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SSC before due date.
2. Requisites of Online Application(Scanned):
Photograph
Signature
Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)