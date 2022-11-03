SSC CHSL 2022 Notification Out: Here's how to Apply

Staff Selection Commission, Combined Higher Secondary Level- LDC / JSA , Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant & DEO | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission, Combined Higher Secondary Level

Vacancy Details For SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment:

One of the India’s biggest recruitment board, Staff Selection Commission conducts CHSL Examination every year & lakhs of candidates participate for the aforesaid examination. For the year 2022– 2023 also, SSC will going to release the SSC CHSL Notification 2022. As per the SSC Exam Calendar released by the SSC it comes under the knowledge that the SSC CHSL online application process will start from 05-November-2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Form Starting Date – 06-December-2022

• Form Last Date – Available Soon

• Form Fee Payment Last Date (Online) – Available Soon

• Form Fee Payment Last Date (Offline) – Available Soon

• Admit Card– Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE:

• Gen / OBC – Rs.100/-

• SC / ST / PH / Women – Exempted

• Correction Charge First Time – Rs.200/-

• Correction Charge Second Time – Rs.500/-

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/E-Challan

JOB LOCATION:

All Over India

AGE LIMIT:

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 27 Years

Age Relaxation – As per Rules

Number of post- Notify Soon

MODE OF SELECTION:

Computer Based Test (Tier I & tier II) and Typing/Skill Test

Details of SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment:

On 03 November, Commission has notified & release an important notice regarding the Notification Date change for the aforesaid examination which stated that the SSC CHSL Notification 2022 will now be released on 06 December 2022. So, the candidates who wish to apply for the SSC CHSL Exam 2022 have to wait little more for the notification & application.

Post Name – LDC / JSA, Postal Assistant / Sorting Assistant & DEO

Category Wise Vacancy Details

Notify Soon

Examination Name – Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2022

Pay Scale – Rs. 5,200/- To Rs. 20,200/-

Educational Qualification for SSC CHSL 2022:

Candidates who have passed their 10+2 Level (Higher Secondary Level) of Examination from any recognized board will be considered for this recruitment.

Instructions to Apply for SSC CHSL 2022:

1. Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the SSC before due date.

2. Requisites of Online Application(Scanned):

Photograph

Signature

Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.