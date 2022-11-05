Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation
About Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Recruitment 2022:
Odisha Hydro Power Corporation has published official notification for the post of Junior Clerk Trainee/ LD Assistant Trainee. Candidates who qualified in Any Degree/ Diploma are eligible to apply for the post. All Interested Candidates can apply before the last date. Last date of application form is December 11, 2022.
Details of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Recruitment 2022:
Organization: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation
Name of the Post: Junior Clerk Trainee/ LD Assistant Trainee
(Candidates should go to the detail notification given below for the more details.)
No of Vacancies: 50
Age limit: 18 - 38 Years
Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ Diploma
Selection Process: Computer test.
Last Date: 11-12-2022
Application Form - Click Here
Job Location: Odisha
Application fee: General/ OBC Candidates have to pay Rs.500/- through online. SC/ ST/ PwBD Candidates are exempted from payment of any fee.
Pay Scale: Rs.13,500/- per month.
Instructions to Apply Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Recruitment 2022:
Eligible candidates may apply through the official website - ohpcltd.com
Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying- Click Here
