Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation

About Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Recruitment 2022:

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation has published official notification for the post of Junior Clerk Trainee/ LD Assistant Trainee. Candidates who qualified in Any Degree/ Diploma are eligible to apply for the post. All Interested Candidates can apply before the last date. Last date of application form is December 11, 2022.

Details of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Recruitment 2022:

Organization: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation

Name of the Post: Junior Clerk Trainee/ LD Assistant Trainee

No of Vacancies: 50

Age limit: 18 - 38 Years

Educational Qualification: Any Degree/ Diploma

Selection Process: Computer test.

Last Date: 11-12-2022

Application Form - Click Here

Job Location: Odisha

Application fee: General/ OBC Candidates have to pay Rs.500/- through online. SC/ ST/ PwBD Candidates are exempted from payment of any fee.

Pay Scale: Rs.13,500/- per month.

Instructions to Apply Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Recruitment 2022:

Eligible candidates may apply through the official website - ohpcltd.com

Candidates are requested to read the official detailed notification before applying- Click Here

