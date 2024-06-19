 Viral Video: Minister Savitri Thakur Incorrectly Writes Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao At School Event In Dhar; Netizens Question Her Appointment In Centre
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Newly-appointed Minister of State Savitri Thakur has landed herself in a controversy after a video showing her writing 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' incorrectly in Hindi has surfaced on social media.

During the event, she attempted to write the message "Save Daughters, Educate Daughters" on the school board but wrote it incorrect. The whole seen was recorded in a video, which has gone viral on social media.

In the video footage, it is clearly visible that 12th pass Savitri Thakur wrote the message incorrectly on the school board. Instead of writing "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao," she wrote "Bedi Padao, Bachhav."

Netizens React...

The video is being widely circulated on social media, drawing flak from netizens. The incident has raised questions about Thakur's capabilities and her appointment to the central ministry. Most of the users expressed concerns, drawing parallels between her incorrect writing and her efficiency as a minister. While a minor section of people on social media defended her, saying that it is unfair to judge the minister on the basis of a'small writing mistake'.

Savitri Thakur elected from Dhar

Savitri Thakur, the Member of Parliament from Dhar Lok Sabha constituency, is serving as a minister in the central government for the first time. She warmly welcomed the school children at Brahmakund School in Dhar district, who were attending school for the first time after admissions. The schools organised grand ceremonies to mark the occasion of bringing girls to school.

