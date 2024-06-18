Indore: Around 30k New Diabetes Cases Found, Only 10 Percent Manages To Control

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The cleanest city of the country is facing an ‘unseen’ challenge i.e. increasing cases of the silent killer ‘diabetes’. The health department has reported a dramatic surge in new diabetes cases, with 29,585 new patients diagnosed in 2023. Alarmingly, less than 10 per cent of them (2,518 to be exact) have successfully managed to control their condition, signalling a significant challenge in diabetes management. Health experts are sounding alarm on severe consequences of uncontrolled diabetes and stated that failure to manage diabetes can lead to the heart beating up to five times faster, thereby increasing the risk of heart attacks.

Additionally, diabetes remains a leading cause of blindness. The health crisis is exacerbated by the nature of diabetes, which presents in two main forms.

Type 1 diabetes primarily affects children and is characterised by the body's inability to produce insulin, leading to disrupted metabolism and elevated blood sugar levels.

Type 2 diabetes is more common in adults over 40, particularly those with a family history of the disease, making them more susceptible. Endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Julka said, ‘People need to pay special attention to controlling this disease. As the city strives to improve its health standards, addressing the diabetes epidemic through education, lifestyle modifications and proper medical support is essential for safeguarding health of its residents.’

Diabetes symptoms

The common symptoms of diabetes include excessive thirst and hunger, weight gain or loss, weakness and dizziness, irritability and insomnia, blurred vision, frequent urination and slow-healing wounds. According to physician Dr Sanjay Londhe, preventive strategies stress the importance of regular exercise and a balanced diet. ‘Avoiding high-fat foods and incorporating grains, pulses, green leafy vegetables, fruits, milk, curd and fiber-rich foods are crucial. He also recommended drinking 10-12 glasses of water daily and abstaining from alcohol and smoking. The rising incidence of diabetes is linked to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits,’ he added.