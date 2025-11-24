MP News: Minutes Before Leaving For Wedding, 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead On Toilet Seat In Ratlam

MP News: Body Of 70-Year-Old Retired Women Teacher Found Seated On Toilet Seat In Ratlam; SIT Starts Probe |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A mysterious case was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, where a 70-year-old woman was found dead on the commode in her bathroom. The woman's throat bore a deep slit, which bled profusely.

The incident took place at her residence in Lakshmanpur Mirakuti in Ratlam. Preliminary investigation suggests that she was attacked with a sharp weapon.

At present, an SIT has been formed to investigate the matter.

According to information, the deceased was identified as 70-year-old Sarla Dhanetwal, a resident of Lakshmanpur Mirakuti. She had retired around 8 years ago from the government school in Dhadad. She had been living alone since her husband’s death.

Was planning to leave for Ujjain wedding

Sarla was supposed to attend a wedding ceremony in Ujjain with her relatives on Monday. When a relative called her in the morning to make sure she is ready, her number could not be connected.He then reached her home and discovered her blood-soaked body in the bathroom.

Family members and neighbours immediately informed the police. A police team and FSL experts reached the house, collected evidence and began an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem after completing the formalities.

Police suspect that the killer might have entered the house through the back and escaped the same way.

They are also examining the possibility that someone known to her could be involved.

Police said that the police are investigating the case from several angles. An SIT has been formed to ensure swift identification and arrest of the accused.

Statements of neighbours are being recorded, and CCTV footage from the area is being checked.