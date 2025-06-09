Video: Sonam Constantly Shared Husband Raja's GPS Location With Boyfriend's Aides In Shillong; In-Laws Burn Her Pics After Police Revelation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Commissioner of Police Indore, Amit Singh, revealed shocking details in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case as the probe progressed on Monday afternoon. He said wife Sonam Raghuvanshi decided to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi on May 16-- merely five days after their marriage. She planned her husband's murder with the help of her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha.

Singh further revealed that Raj Kushwaha was in Indore when the murder was committed. He was coordinating with three other accused-- Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi and Vicky Thakur, who followed the couple to Shillong. Sonam was constantly sharing their GPS location with the trio on the trip.

Raja's family burns daughter-in-law Sonam's pictures

Soon after the police confirmation on Sonam's involvement in the murder, Raja's family and community members tore and burnt her photographs outside their residence in Indore.

A video of the scene was recorded, which is now circulating widely on social media.

In the video it can be seen that Raja's family members were tearing of the photo before burning them in the middle of the road in Indore.

According to information, Sonam had gone missing from Shillong along with her husband. She called her brother Govind around 2 AM through a video call to inform him about her location.

According to Meghalaya police, Sonam and four others have been arrested in the case, while one accused is still being searched for.

Sonam’s father claims that Meghalaya police are falsely accusing his daughter and demands a CBI probe.

According to the reports, Sonam Raghuvanshi was in love with Raj Kushwaha, who is 5 years younger than her, and the duo worked in the same company.

Raja’s body was found on June 2 near Shillong in a gorge. Govind informed Raja’s elder brother Vipin about Sonam’s location. Sonam was found near a roadside dhaba in Ghazipur and is now kept safe at a One Stop Centre.

Shillong police and Sonam’s brother Govind have gone to Ghazipur for further investigation.

Meghalaya’s DGP said Sonam had hired contract killers for Raja’s murder, and arrests have been made.