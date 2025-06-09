 Video: Sonam Constantly Shared Husband Raja's GPS Location With Boyfriend's Aides In Shillong; In-Laws Burn Her Pics After Police Revelation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVideo: Sonam Constantly Shared Husband Raja's GPS Location With Boyfriend's Aides In Shillong; In-Laws Burn Her Pics After Police Revelation

Video: Sonam Constantly Shared Husband Raja's GPS Location With Boyfriend's Aides In Shillong; In-Laws Burn Her Pics After Police Revelation

Shillong police and Sonam’s brother Govind have gone to Ghazipur for further investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Commissioner of Police Indore, Amit Singh, revealed shocking details in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case as the probe progressed on Monday afternoon. He said wife Sonam Raghuvanshi decided to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi on May 16-- merely five days after their marriage. She planned her husband's murder with the help of her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha.

Singh further revealed that Raj Kushwaha was in Indore when the murder was committed. He was coordinating with three other accused-- Akash Rajput, Anand Kurmi and Vicky Thakur, who followed the couple to Shillong. Sonam was constantly sharing their GPS location with the trio on the trip.

Read Also
WATCH: ‘Sab Galat Bol Rahe…’ Sonam's Family Rubbishes ‘Husband Murder’ Claims By Meghalaya...
article-image

Raja's family burns daughter-in-law Sonam's pictures

Soon after the police confirmation on Sonam's involvement in the murder, Raja's family and community members tore and burnt her photographs outside their residence in Indore.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'
Anupam Kher Bumps Into Kuberaa Stars Rashmika Mandanna & Nagarjuna During His Flight To Mumbai: 'Made The Journey Beautiful'

A video of the scene was recorded, which is now circulating widely on social media.

Check out the video below :

In the video it can be seen that Raja's family members were tearing of the photo before burning them in the middle of the road in Indore.

Read Also
‘From Hiding Mom’s Call To Sonam Declining Offer To Return,’ How Clues By Meghalaya’s Local...
article-image

According to information, Sonam had gone missing from Shillong along with her husband. She called her brother Govind around 2 AM through a video call to inform him about her location.

According to Meghalaya police, Sonam and four others have been arrested in the case, while one accused is still being searched for.

Sonam’s father claims that Meghalaya police are falsely accusing his daughter and demands a CBI probe.

According to the reports, Sonam Raghuvanshi was in love with Raj Kushwaha, who is 5 years younger than her, and the duo worked in the same company.

Read Also
Before Surrendering For Husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi Reached Out To...
article-image

Raja’s body was found on June 2 near Shillong in a gorge. Govind informed Raja’s elder brother Vipin about Sonam’s location. Sonam was found near a roadside dhaba in Ghazipur and is now kept safe at a One Stop Centre.

Shillong police and Sonam’s brother Govind have gone to Ghazipur for further investigation.

Meghalaya’s DGP said Sonam had hired contract killers for Raja’s murder, and arrests have been made.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More