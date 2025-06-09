WATCH: ‘Sab Galat Bol Rahe…’ Sonam's Family Rubbishes ‘Husband Murder’ Claims By Meghalaya Police

WATCH: Sonam's Family Rubbishes Meghalaya Police's Claims | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi’s family in Indore has termed husband’s murder allegations against her ‘false’. Soon after the news broke on Monday morning that Meghalaya police confirmed Sonam hiring contractual killers to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Shillong, the family clarified their stance.

Speaking to media, Sonam’s father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi became furious and said ‘Pura thana andar jayega… (Entire police station must be jailed),’ while denying all the investigation theories of Meghalaya police.

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam has surrendered and admitted to hiring 3 men for killing her husband in Meghalaya during their honeymoon on Monday morning (June 9).

PHOTO | The office of ADG (L&O), Uttar Pradesh informed that Sonam Raghuvanshi, daughter of Devi Singh Raghuvanshi, resident of Govind Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, aged around 24 years, was found late tonight at Kashi Dhaba located along the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. She was… pic.twitter.com/UtEJsEG3Tv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2025

‘Why are you killing us alive?’

However, Sonam’s father alleged that it’s a joint conspiracy of Meghalaya police and the local guides. During an interview, he also lashed out on media and said, “Ye jo bhi media pe faila rahe ho, galat faila rahe ho….Kyun maar rahe ho tum humko? Jeete jee maar rahe ho….(Whatever you’re spreading in the media is false… Why are you doing this to us? You’re killing us while we’re still alive.)”

“Beti meri Gazipur Pahuchi huyi hai…wo kaise pahunchi, kis halat me pahuchi hai wahi jane….Meri appeal yahi hai Amit Shah Ji se ki CBI jaanch honi chahiye, pura thana andar jana chahiye…mai char roz se yahi bol raha hu….(My daughter has reached Ghazipur… How she got there and in what condition, only she knows. My only appeal to Amit Shah Ji is that there should be a CBI investigation — the entire police station must be thoroughly probed. I’ve been saying this for the past four days.)”

#WATCH | Indore missing couple case | Sonam Raghuvanshi's father, Devi Singh, says, "...Meghalaya CM is lying regarding this case. A CBI inquiry should be done on him as well. I am sure that the CM is also lying. Union Home Minister Amit Shah should send the CBI there as soon as… pic.twitter.com/PPgn9QwefV — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2025

All of it is baseless: Sonam’s mother

Sonam’s mother also said that whatever Meghalaya police is saying is false.

“Sab galat bol rahe,” mother refutes police claims that her daughter Sonam killed husband Raja Raghuvanshi.#indorecouple #rajaraghuvanshi #MeghalayaTragedy #Shillong pic.twitter.com/QYYlfKOdxX — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 9, 2025

“Bebuniyad hai ye sab…aur jab tak jaanch nahi hogi tab tak mai bhi kuch nahi keh skati hu…Mere pass phone aaya tha ki ladki mil gayi hai or Shillong police aarop laga rahi hai to ye galat laga rahi hai, aisa nahi ho sakta…aur jaanch kari jaye….Jaanch me sab malum padega. (All of this is baseless… and until an investigation takes place, I can’t say anything. I received a call saying the girl has been found, but the Shillong police are making accusations, which is wrong - this can not happen. There should be a proper investigation… everything will be revealed during the inquiry), she said.”