 WATCH: ‘Sab Galat Bol Rahe…’ Sonam's Family Rubbishes ‘Husband Murder’ Claims By Meghalaya Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWATCH: ‘Sab Galat Bol Rahe…’ Sonam's Family Rubbishes ‘Husband Murder’ Claims By Meghalaya Police

WATCH: ‘Sab Galat Bol Rahe…’ Sonam's Family Rubbishes ‘Husband Murder’ Claims By Meghalaya Police

However, Sonam’s father alleged that it’s a joint conspiracy of Meghalaya police and the local guides. During an interview, he also lashed out on media and said, “Ye jo bhi media pe faila rahe ho, galat faila rahe ho….Kyun maar rahe ho tum humko?"

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Sonam's Family Rubbishes Meghalaya Police's Claims | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sonam Raghuvanshi’s family in Indore has termed husband’s murder allegations against her ‘false’. Soon after the news broke on Monday morning that Meghalaya police confirmed Sonam hiring contractual killers to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Shillong, the family clarified their stance.

Speaking to media, Sonam’s father Devi Singh Raghuvanshi became furious and said ‘Pura thana andar jayega… (Entire police station must be jailed),’ while denying all the investigation theories of Meghalaya police.

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam has surrendered and admitted to hiring 3 men for killing her husband in Meghalaya during their honeymoon on Monday morning (June 9).

Read Also
Before Surrendering For Husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi Reached Out To...
article-image

‘Why are you killing us alive?’

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise
Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

However, Sonam’s father alleged that it’s a joint conspiracy of Meghalaya police and the local guides. During an interview, he also lashed out on media and said, “Ye jo bhi media pe faila rahe ho, galat faila rahe ho….Kyun maar rahe ho tum humko? Jeete jee maar rahe ho….(Whatever you’re spreading in the media is false… Why are you doing this to us? You’re killing us while we’re still alive.)”

“Beti meri Gazipur Pahuchi huyi hai…wo kaise pahunchi, kis halat me pahuchi hai wahi jane….Meri appeal yahi hai Amit Shah Ji se ki CBI jaanch honi chahiye, pura thana andar jana chahiye…mai char roz se yahi bol raha hu….(My daughter has reached Ghazipur… How she got there and in what condition, only she knows. My only appeal to Amit Shah Ji is that there should be a CBI investigation — the entire police station must be thoroughly probed. I’ve been saying this for the past four days.)”

Read Also
‘From Hiding Mom’s Call To Sonam Declining Offer To Return,’ How Clues By Meghalaya’s Local...
article-image

All of it is baseless: Sonam’s mother

Sonam’s mother also said that whatever Meghalaya police is saying is false. 

Bebuniyad hai ye sab…aur jab tak jaanch nahi hogi tab tak mai bhi kuch nahi keh skati hu…Mere pass phone aaya tha ki ladki mil gayi hai or Shillong police aarop laga rahi hai to ye galat laga rahi hai, aisa nahi ho sakta…aur jaanch kari jaye….Jaanch me sab malum padega. (All of this is baseless… and until an investigation takes place, I can’t say anything. I received a call saying the girl has been found, but the Shillong police are making accusations, which is wrong - this can not happen. There should be a proper investigation… everything will be revealed during the inquiry), she said.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Test Report Reveals

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi's Lover & Accused Raj Khushwaha Slapped By...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Was It All An Act? 'Cold' Sonam's Brief Eye Movement At Ghazipur Dhaba Adds Fuel To Murder...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

Last Few Instagram Reels Show How Happy Raja Was For His Wedding With Sonam — Rewind To Days...

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More

MP Cabinet Meet: 30K Km Road Construction Approved, Tur Dal Exempted From Market Fee & More