‘From Hiding Mom’s Call To Sonam Declining Offer To Return,’ How Clues By Meghalaya’s Local Guide Helped Cops Solve Raja Murder Mystery?

First Photo Of 'Missing' Sonam Raghuvanshi Emerges As She Lands In Police Custody For Husband’s Alleged Murder During Honeymoon In Meghalaya | (Photo Courtesy: X/@bkbupdate)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days before Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in Shillong, a tourist guide provided a crucial lead to the police, reporting that he had seen Raja Raghuvanshi walking with his wife Sonam and three unidentified men.

The Meghalaya Police and the SIT then started connecting the dots which raised questions on Sonam's behaviour.

Later, on Monday at 2 am, Sonam allegedly video called her brother Govind from Uttar Pradesh's Gazipur. Following this Meghalaya police said that she surrendered herself for Raja's murder.

The points to be noted were:

Sonam did not inform Raja about mother's call

During a phone conversation between Raja's mother and Sonam, she did not inform Raja that his mother had called, which was an unusual behaviour, especially since couples typically stay close and communicate during treks.

Local guide saw 3 men with Raja

The local guide Albert Pde, who spotted the couple with the three male tourists, also said Raja was walking with the three men, while Sonam was walking behind them.

Later on, Meghalaya police claimed that Sonam hired 3 men to murder her husband Raja.

Sonam declined guide's offer to return

According to the local guide Bhakupar Wansai, Sonam declined the offer for the return trek of over 3,000 steps from the Double Decker Living Root Bridge in Nongriat village, located in a dense forest.

Wansai who accompanied the couple on May 22, said: "I asked if they planned to return the same day, and Sonam said they would stay overnight at Nongriat. I offered to guide them back the next day, but she said she knew the route."

In the latest CCTV footage, the couple is seen leaving their luggage at a hotel in Sohra. Sonam is observed using her mobile chatting with someone, keeping herself at a distance from Raja, who was busy settling the luggage.

On the basis of these points, Meghalaya Police said that three men who have been arrested were allegedly hired to kill Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife, Sonam, who herself surrendered at Nandganj police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and has also been taken into custody.