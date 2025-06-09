 Sonam Raghuvanshi Hired Contract Killers For Husband Raja's Murder During Honeymoon: Meghalaya Cops
Sonam Raghuvanshi Hired Contract Killers For Husband Raja's Murder During Honeymoon: Meghalaya Cops

Sonam Raghuvanshi was found in UP's Ghazipur in a disoriented and distressed state. She is reportedly unable to speak or provide any information about what happened to her during her disappearance. Authorities are now focusing on her medical evaluation and psychological condition before proceeding with questioning.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Sonam Raghuvanshi and husband Raja |

In a chilling twist to the Meghalaya honeymoon tragedy, police have confirmed that Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had been missing for 17 days, allegedly hired contract killers to murder her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their vacation. The case, which began as a missing persons report, has now turned into a premeditated murder investigation.

Sonam Found At Eatery In UP's Ghazipur

Sonam was found at a roadside eatery (dhaba) in the Nandganj area of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, as per reports on Monday. She had gone missing from Meghalaya, where the body of her husband, Raja, was earlier recovered under suspicious circumstances. The Indore couple was on a honeymoon trip.

According to reports, Sonam was found in a disoriented and distressed state. She is reportedly unable to speak or provide any information about what happened to her during her disappearance. Authorities are now focusing on her medical evaluation and psychological condition before proceeding with questioning.

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Sonam Allegedly Hired Contract Killers For Husband's Murder

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang confirmed that four people, including Sonam herself, have been arrested in connection with Raja's murder. In a shocking revelation, the DGP said that Sonam allegedly conspired to have her husband killed and had hired contract killers to execute the plan during their honeymoon. The accused were reportedly tracked down and taken into custody following an intensive investigation by Meghalaya Police.

Meghalaya CM Praises Cops For Solving Murder Mystery

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the state police for cracking the murder case that had shocked the nation. While informing about the arrests in the case, Sangma lauded the efforts of cops to crack the mystery within seven days and also arrest the accused.

"Within 7 days a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case... 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant. well done," he posted on X.

Raja's Body Found In Gorge

The body of Raja Raghuvanshi from Indore was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge near the Weisawdong parking area. His body was found eight days after he and his wife, Sonam, were reported missing while trekking in the region.

The recovery operation was especially challenging, requiring drone assistance due to the rugged terrain and depth of the gorge. Authorities were able to confirm Raja's identity through a distinctive tattoo on his body. Alongside the remains, cops also recovered a smartwatch, fragments of a mobile phone and a woman’s shirt, clues that suggest the couple may have been together at the time of the incident.

According to police, the couple had arrived in Meghalaya on May 20 for a honeymoon trip. On May 23, they were last seen leaving a guesthouse in Nongriat village after visiting the iconic Double Decker Root Bridge. When they failed to return, a search was launched. Days later, their rented scooter was found abandoned near a café on the Shillong–Sohra road, raising further suspicions.

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

