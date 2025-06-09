 Before Surrendering For Husband Raja Raghuvanshi’s Murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi Reached Out To Brother via Video Call
Police have now revealed that Sonam was allegedly involved in plotting her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the arrest of Indore’s Sonam Raghuvanshi for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi in Shillong, new layers of the case continue to unravel, revealing a chilling conspiracy.

FP Photo

Sonam video called Govind

Sonam herself reportedly made a video call to her brother Govind from Ghazipur, revealing her location. Govind then immediately informed Raja’s elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, and the Shillong police.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, informed that she arrived at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur around 2 am on Monday. There, she requested the eatery owner to contact her brother, Govind. Upon receiving the call, Govind immediately sent an acquaintance from Ghazipur to the location. He then spoke to Sonam over the phone.

Police have now revealed that Sonam was allegedly involved in plotting her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. 

According to DGP Nongrang, she had hired contract killers. The shocking revelation has led to widespread attention, with even the Chief Minister of Meghalaya commenting on the case via X (formerly Twitter), calling it a significant development and praising the police for the swift arrests.

