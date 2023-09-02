Ujjain Scientist Afaque Who Designed Aditya L-1 Could Not Pursue Studies In SRC Due To High Fees, His Dad Reveals

Device Designer of Aditya L 1 Afaque Raza Khan | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Did you know Afaque Raza Khan who designed the Aditya L-1 of Indian Space research Organisation, hails from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain?

Well, as soon as Free Press learnt this, we interviewed the father of Afaque Raza, Dr RU Khan who is the principal of Maharaja International School, Ujjain.

According to Information, Afaque Raza Khan, a product of NIT Bhopal was leading the team who was working on the designing and development of the device of Aditya L 1 satellite.

Afaque Got Selected At Shri Ram College, But I Couldn’t Send Him Due To High Fees

Dr Khan said, “After moon we are very close to the sun also. The device designer of Aditya L1 is my son Afaque Raza Khan. He has done his schooling from Ujjain and pursued Mechanical Engineering from NIT Bhopal. Later, the research study for Aditya L1 was done at IUCAA Research Centre.”

“He got selected by 4 colleges at the same time, IIT, in Bhubaneswar, NIT Bhopal and others. He was interested in Astronomy and wanted to go Shri Ram college but I was financially incapable of doing so. Hence, at the end we chose NIT Bhopal. Meanwhile, I told him to strengthen his basics and assured him that he would reach heights in future.

Afaque Has Been Fond Of Astronomy Since Childhood

“When first Mangalyaan was launched, NASA sent a CD. We showed the clip to so many students at Kirti Mandir. We also conducted space related quiz contents at different schools. Then the winners were taken to an observatory centre in Bhopal near Koral Dam. At night, all the students studied the starts at that centre.

Afaque participated in all of them. Hence, he was fond of Astronomy since forever!” Afaque’s father said.

The Project Costed Rs 300 Crores

From IUCAA, Afaque was connected to ISRO. The entire project was of Rs 300 crore. 6 to 7 people were working on the project. And my son Afaque Raza Khan has done the device designing of for Aditya L 1 device.

