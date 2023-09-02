 Indore To Be Felicitated For Bagging 1st Spot In Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan On Sept 7
Indore will be honored for being first in the category of cities with a population of more than 1 million.

Updated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Clean Air Day on September 7, Indore will be felicitated for scoring first rank in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2023. The event will be held in Bhopal. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav will be present in the program organized at Kushabhau Thackeray Hall in Bhopal on September 7.

In the clean air survey of the Central Pollution Control Board in 2023, Indore will be honored for being first in the category of cities with a population of more than 1 million.

