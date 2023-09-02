MP CM Chouhan Announces To Reduce Food Price From ₹10 To ₹5 A Plate Under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the price of food under Deendayal Rasoi Yojana will be reduced from Rs 10 to Rs 5 a plate and mobile kitchens would soon be started in urban areas for labourers.

CM Chouhan made the remark while inaugurating the third phase of Deendayal Rasoi Yojana at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium (Minto hall) in the state capital on Saturday. During this, he virtually inaugurated 66 new Deendayal Rasoi centres in the state and also distributed land pattas to 38,505 homeless people.

Mobile kitchens will be started soon

Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, "We started the Deendayal Rasoi Yojana in 2017 and now the food will be made available at Rs 5 instead of Rs 10 a plate under the yojana. Mobile kitchens will also be started soon in urban areas to provide food to labourers at an affordable rate near their workplace."

He further said that Deendayal Rasoi would also be started in Nagar Panchayats with a population of over 20,000 so that labourers can have a full meal.

"Our mission is poor welfare. We have made many schemes to improve the lives of the poor. We are providing food, Pucca house to live in, free treatment, employment and other necessary facilities," the CM said.

CM Chouhan urged people to pray to God for rain

Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also urged people to pray to God for rain. He said that he was worried as the whole month of August remained dry and even the dams were not filled completely. The demand for electricity also increased for irrigation of the field to save the crops, such a huge demand had never appeared till date.

"We are trying our best to make things correct from our side but it is a situation of crisis. There has not been such a problem of drought in the last 50 years. Right now Bhado month (according to hindu calendar) is going on, I will pray to God and you (people) should also pray that it rains once so that we can save the crops and the rest of the arrangements will continue to run smoothly," the CM said.

On the occasion, Urban Development and Welfare Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai and other public representatives were present in the programme.

