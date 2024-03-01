Ujjain Regional Industry Conclave: CM Yadav Expects ₹1 Lakh Cr Investment & 17K Jobs; Transfers ₹1576 Cr To Ladli Behnas

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day Regional Industry Conclave 2024 commenced in Ujjain on Friday. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Vikram Utsav and the Ujjain Vikram Trade Fair program by lighting the ceremonial lamp and performing the Kanya Puja. A sum of ₹1576 crore was allocated for the welfare of the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Prior to this, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the event virtually, expressing, "Today is a day of pride. In the coming days, Ujjain will become Mini Bombay."

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 57 projects. These projects span across 20 districts including Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore. The government claims that the Conclave will attract investments of over ₹1 lakh crore and provide employment to more than 17,000 people.

For the upcoming program at the engineering college in Ujjain, 10 large domes have been constructed on a 5-hectare land. The main program will take place in a large dome spanning 2400 square meters. One dome has been designated for dining arrangements, while another dome has been allocated for one-to-one discussions.

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Singh stated that 110 industries will be allocated land across the state. In Ujjain alone, the foundation stone laying, inauguration, and land allocation ceremonies for 10 industries will take place. Proposals worth Rs. 6000 crore have been received for the state. Companies like JK Cement, Ashar, Volvo, and Adani Group are investing in the region.

U S Counselor Mike Hengi |

The event saw participation from foreign delegates as well. During his visit to Ujjain, U S Counselor Mike Hengi paid homage to Lord Mahakaleshwar. The ritual was conducted by the temple priest Akash Sharma.

At the temple, Prateek Dwivedi, Assistant Administrator of the Temple Management Committee, Prashant Tripathi, Secretary to the Administrator, and Chandraprakash Sharma, Hospitality Assistant, honored Hengi.