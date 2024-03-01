Indore: City To Get ₹186 Cr Plug & Play Readymade Park |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually laid the foundation stone of Rs 186 crore plug and play Readymade Park in the city on Thursday. The park is located in the Readymade Garments Complex in Pardesipura area. On this occasion, newly elected MP Yogi Umesh Nath Maharaj and MLA Ramesh Mendola were especially present.

The PM also did a virtual bhoomi pujan and inauguration of various projects under the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Madhya Pradesh programme On this occasion, programmes were organised in all nine Assembly constituencies in the district.

A large number of citizens witnessed the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of various development works. The live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme was shown. The construction of the plug and play Readymade Park will be done by MPIDC. It will be developed on four plots with a total area of 2.10 hectares.

The park will have 212 production units. There will also be facilities like 48 accessories shops, 88 sales offices along with industries, a multipurpose hall, bank, ATM, cafeteria, kitchen, lift, parking and crèche, primary health care centre etc. The industrial units set up in this park will provide employment to two thousand youth. In this programme, bhoomi pujan of seven development works costing Rs 15.40 crore was also performed.