MP: Indore-Bhopal Highway Routes Diverted For Shiv Mahapuraan Katha In Sehore, QR Codes Provided

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): In light of the upcoming Rudraksh Mahotsav and Shiv Mahapuraan Katha event scheduled to take place from March 7 to March 13 at Kubreshwar Dham in Sehore, the routes have been diverted from March 5 to March 13, affecting both heavy and small vehicles traversing the Indore-Bhopal Highway, as informed by the Sehore Collector through a tweet.

The collector shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he shared two QR codes through which all the diverted routes can be detected. The first QR code indicates the diversion plan for heavy vehicles on the Indore-Bhopal Highway, while the second QR code provides the diversion plan for small vehicles and passenger buses heading directly to Bhopal and Indore. The route will be diverted from March 5 to March 13.

For heavy vehicles:

- Heavy vehicles travelling from Bhopal to Indore can go from Bhopal to Shyampur, Byawara, and then to Indore (connecting through Tumda Dora).

- Heavy vehicles travelling from Indore to Bhopal can travel from Dewas to Byawara, Shyampur, and then to Bhopal.

For small vehicles and passenger buses:

- All small vehicles and passenger buses travelling from Bhopal to Indore via Ashta, Dewas will proceed towards Indore from Crescent Square in Sehore, connecting through Bhaukhedi and Amlaha.

- Vehicles travelling from Indore to Bhopal via Sehore will be able to reach Bhopal from Sehore, connecting through Bhaukhedi and Crescent Square in Amlaha.

- Only vehicles going to Kubreshwar Dham will be able to proceed directly from the highway. All other vehicles will be operated via the diverted route.