Bhopal: Team Equinox Of MANIT Develops E-Kart For ₹10 Lakh To Promote Innovation, Engineering Excellence… |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Team Equinox of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) has manufactured e-kart to promote innovation and engineering excellence. The ATV has been developed by the students of the mechanical and electrical branch of e-BAJA society of automobiles and engineering for three months.

The total expenditure in making the cart is around Rs 10 lakh. This extraordinary ATV has been inaugurated by the director, K K Shukla in the presence of Dean (SW), Dr K R Agarwal, SPS Rajpoot and the faculty co-ordinator Vilas Warudkar, Akhilesh Soni and Suresh Gawre.

This groundbreaking all-terrain vehicle is set to revolutionise off-road experiences with its cutting-edge design and unparalleled performance in extreme conditions.

The e-BAJA is poised to take centre stage at the upcoming BAJA SAE INDIA 2024 competition which is a national level competition organised by SAE INDIA and will be held in B.V.R.I.T Hyderabad from March 6th to 11th. Team Equinox comprises a dedicated group of 28 members united by their passion for innovation and engineering excellence. It is led by the capable leadership of Rishi Pratap (captain), Nikhil Dwivedi (vice-captain), Yash Raj (driver) and Jay Soni (co-driver).