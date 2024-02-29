MP Weather Update: Rain, Hail Alert For Next 2 Days From March 1

MP Weather Update: Rain, Hail Alert For 2 Days In State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather is set to take another turn in Madhya Pradesh on March 1 and 2. There is an alert of hail, rain and storm for 2 days in the entire state. It is expected to rain on Thursday night in six districts of Gwalior-Chambal and Ujjain divisions, Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

According to the Meteorological Department, Bhopal, Western Disturbance has become active in the form of cyclonic circulation around Iran. Due to its effect, the weather will change in the entire state from Thursday night itself and the rainy season will start.

Crops ruined due to rain in 20 districts

Earlier, from Tuesday afternoon to night, there was light and heavy rain at some places in 20 districts of the state including Bhopal, Raisen, Chhindwara, Sehore, Shajapur, Ujjain. Strong storms and hail also fell. Due to this, wheat and gram crops were ruined.

February 29: Light rain may occur in Gwalior, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Neemuch and Mandsaur.

March 1: Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Bhopal, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Morena, Gwalior, Bhind. There may be light rain with thunder in many districts including Datia, Niwari, Chhatarpur. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some places.

March 2: Hail may fall in Gwalior, Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Guna, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Panna, Jabalpur, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara. Whereas, there will be rain and thundershowers in Vidisha, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Umaria, Anuppur, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Mauganj.

Orange alert in Bhopal on March 1

There may be rain and hail in the capital Bhopal on March 1. For this, the weather center has issued an orange alert. It is expected to rain on March 2 also while it will be cloudy on March 3.