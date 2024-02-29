MP: Ex-Congress Councilor Barges Into Journalist's House With Gun In Hand, Thrashes Women; Video Surfaces

Indore: A video of the hooliganism of a former Congress councilor from the Sadar Bazaar police station area has surfaced.

According to reports, former Congress councilor entered the house of a media worker with a gun and carried out severe beatings. After the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced, the police began searching for former Congress councilor Anwar Qadri along with others.

यह कांग्रेस के पूर्व पार्षद अनवर कादरी साहब है जो उनके संबंध में व्हाट्सएप पर एक संदेश चलने के बाद बंदूक लहराते हुए पत्रकार के घर में पहुंचे और महिलाओं सहित व्यक्ति से भी जमकर मारपीट की pic.twitter.com/RLEtPoB9um — SanjayGupta_Journalist (@sanjaygupta1304) February 29, 2024

Javed Khan, a media worker residing in the Sadar Bazaar police station area, lodged a complaint with the police stating that a few days ago, he had circulated news on WhatsApp regarding the property of former councilor Anwar Qadri, which he allegedly acquired illegally. Afterward, Anwar and his associates entered his house with a gun and then assaulted the journalist and his family.

In this matter, the Sadar Bazaar police have registered cases against various individuals, including former Congress councilor Anwar Kadri, and have initiated an investigation.