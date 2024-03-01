Madhya Pradesh: CM Keen To Restore Vibrancy Of Vikramaditya’s Era In Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Emperor Vikramaditya who ruled Greater India and whose capital was Ujjain is still famous all over the world. These days, certain decisions and steps of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, who represents the same land, are attracting everyone's attention. In the official calendar of the State government, he has made a new beginning by recognising :Vikram Samvat" which has been prevalent since 2080 in Ujjain- in place of "Shak Samvat" which was prevalent since the time of foreign invaders.

Not only this, by hosting Vikram Utsav, Ujjaini Vikram Trade Fair and Regional Industry Conclave in Ujjain for 40 days from March 1, he has tried to refresh the memory of the period of Vikramaditya when there was vibrancy and liveliness in social life.

Many texts of India and abroad and Malwi folk tales are filled with hundreds of stories from the reign of Emperor Vikramaditya. Archaeologists have now found important evidence like coins and seals prevalent at that time.

"Vikram Samvat"started from Ujjain in 57 BC that is 2024 years ago. It is a fact that Vikramaditya, in whose name Vikram University was established in Ujjain in 1957, remained neglected for the next four decades and hundreds of years before that.

About 20 years ago, when Mohan Yadav was made the chairman of Ujjain Development Authority in the first phase of his public life, he started initiatives to highlight various aspects related to Emperor Vikramaditya in a much planned manner.

Vikram Utsav was its hallmark. This one day event slowly grew to three days, then of five days, then of seven days, later to nine days and now it has transformed into a grand event of 40 days. When the new Vikram Samvat-2081 will begin on Varsha Pratipada or Gudi Padwa on April 9, the night before that, Ujjain will be immersed in festive lights. When the Indian New Year dawns, the residents here will be offering prayers to the Sun at Ram Ghat.

When Mohan Yadav was made the Higher Education Minister in 2020, he made efforts to restore the ancient glory of the timeless city of Ujjaini. On September 27, 2022, due to his efforts, the State Cabinet meeting was organised for the first time in Ujjain’s administrative complex building which is named after Emperor Vikramaditya.

Through this meeting, which was held keeping the portrait of Lord Mahakal, the presiding deity of Ujjain, at the centre, an attempt was made to give acceptance to the then capital of Emperor Vikramaditya at the government level.

Various academic evidences describe in detail that dimensions like knowledge-science, trade- business and arts-culture were dominant in Vikramaditya’s rule. Through the 40-day mega plan, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is probably creating a miniature of the same erstwhile period.