Township Targeted In Indore: 'Chaddi Baniyan' Gang Breaks Into Retired Hospital Supervisor's House, Second Incident In 45 Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Some members of the 'Chaddi Baniyan Gang' entered a township and committed theft at the house of a retired woman employee of a government hospital, under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction. Two men wearing undergarments (Chaddi Baniyan) were seen in the CCTVs installed in the area. The residents claimed that four men entered the township from an unfenced area and managed to flee with a bag from the house. It was the second such incident in 45 days in the township. Surprisingly, police had not visited the spot even after two days of the incident. Scared of the incident, the house owner woman said that she would reside in a rented house in the city area.

The incident took place at the house of Mohini Shinde in Sampat Greens on Kanadiya Road in the wee hours of Wednesday. Mohini informed Free Press that she has retired from a government hospital in Shivpuri district as a supervisor. She moved to the city in 2016 and since then she has been staying here. She along with her sister Chandrakanta was sleeping in the hall while her son was sleeping in his room. She noticed that someone had opened the door when she woke up and cried for help and the accused fled with a bag kept on the sofa.

Mohini said that while one thief had entered the house three others were keeping vigil outside the house. The accused managed to open the door by putting his hand through the window around 3 am. She thought that her son opened the door. She wasn't terrified of the accused and called her son, who came out of the room with a stick but the accused managed to flee from there. The accused were also carrying something like an iron rod.

The woman further said that the bag stolen by the accused contained some cash, her Aadhaar Card, PAN card, voter identity card and other documents. After the theft, her son informed the security guard, who was sleeping in his cabin and later the police were informed.

Resident Dilip Upadhyay said that the township is being targeted by the thieves. An attempted theft incident also happened one and a half months ago. At that time, the thieves had tried to target the house of resident Ashok Kumawat but Upadhyayís daughter, who was studying spotted some suspects and informed him. After that the residents reached there and the thieves managed to flee.

Police took written complaint but didnít reach spot for investigation

Mohini's son Rajeev said that the incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday and they had informed the police the same day but the police had not reached the spot for investigation till the filing of the report. The complainant reached the police station when an official only took a written complaint but no FIR was lodged even for two days.

Police clueless about theft at retired IAS officer's house

Thieves had tried to target the house of a retired IAS officer Renu Pant in the Kanadiya area a few months ago but the police are still clueless about the thieves. The accused wearing Chaddi Baniyan were seen in the CCTVs installed there. In this case too, police were clueless about the thieves. It is believed that it was the same gang which committed theft in Sampat Greens.