 MP: 14-Year-Old Girl Kills Self After Mom Scolds Her For Spending Too Much Time On Mobile Phone In Jabalpur
The incident occurred in Gupta Nagar, within the Gada Police Station area.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
Mobile phone exports for the first quarter of 2021-22 was valued at Rs 4,600 crore compared to Rs 1,300 crore in 2020-21/ Representational image | Photo credit: AFP

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Another teenage suicide was reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, when a 14-year-old girl hanged herself to death. The girl took the extreme step after her mother scolded her for spending excessive time on her mobile phone.

The incident occurred in Gupta Nagar area of Jabalpur. The young girl, Arushi Singh, was found hanging by a scarf in her room. Her mother, Sunanda Dehariya, who works as a staff nurse at Medical Hospital, was shocked to see her daughter's hanging body early in the morning as she returned from her night shift.

Similarly, two days ago, a 13-year-old girl allegedly jumped from the 14th floor of a residential building in Indore.

According to information, Sunanda had left for her night duty around 9 PM on June 18, leaving Arushi at home. When she returned around 8 AM on June 19, she found the door closed and Arushi hanging inside. Overwhelmed with grief, Sunanda started screaming and crying, which alerted the neighbors, who then informed the police.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

The police arrived at the scene, and conducted an investigation, and sent Arushi's body for post-mortem examination. The family is deeply mourning the loss, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. They also found a diary near Arushi, which may provide further insights into her state of mind and the reasons behind her drastic step.

This heart-wrenching event highlights the severe consequences that can arise from conflicts within families, especially those involving teenagers.

