MP Horror: Tenant Killed, Two Injured In A Violent Clash Over Water Wastage In Jabalpur

Accused Ashish Srivastava |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A quarrel between two tenants over a mere water leakage turned fatal when one of them attacked the other with a knife, killing him on the spot in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Jabalpur's Shanti Nagar area on Wednesday night. After committing the crime, the perpetrator fled the scene and is absconding.

During the brawl, one person died while two others sustained major injuries. The injured were taken to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital in Jabalpur, where one was declared dead on arrival and two others are undergoing treatment.

According to the Gohalpur police station, the accused is identified as Ashish Srivastava, a resident of Shanti Nagar and the deceased is named Manoj alias Shiva Soni who resided in the same building on the ground floor.

Srivastava had a habit of leaving the tap water running which resulted in wastage of water. HIs this habit would irk another tenant Soni. On Wednesday night, when Soni objected on the continuous running of water, Srivastava started hurling abuses and the argument escalated quickly. In the heat of the argument, Srivastava pulled out a knife and brutally attacked Soni.

When the neighbour and Soni's brother ran to save him, Srivastava attacked them and fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the police conducted the inquest proceedings and kept the body in the mortuary for post-mortem, which is scheduled for Thursday morning. The police have said that they have started searching for the accused