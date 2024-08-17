Road Rash On Mhow-Nasirabad Highway: 3 Dead After Mini-Truck Rams Into Police Vehicle & Pickup Van During Checking

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A devastating road accident on the Mhow-Nasirabad highway near Sagaran Valley in Neemuch district early Saturday morning resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, including a police driver, and left seven others seriously injured. The accident occurred at around 4:30 am when a speeding mini-truck rammed into a police vehicle and a parked pickup truck, turning a routine traffic check into a scene of horror.

According to information, the police patrol team had stopped on the highway to investigate a pickup truck that was parked on the roadside. Six traders were travelling in the pickup, en route from Indore to the animal market in Ajmer, with a brief stop along the way. The police, who had disembarked from their vehicle to question the occupants of the pickup, were caught completely off guard when a mini truck, seemingly out of control, ploughed into them from behind.

The impact was catastrophic. The driver of the police vehicle, Sanwara Bhil, who remained inside the vehicle, was killed on the spot. Two occupants of the pickup truck, driver Zuber and businessman Amjad, also lost their lives in the tragic collision.

Response and Rescue Operations

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where the injured were quickly transported to Neemuch District Hospital. Among the seriously injured were five traders—Israr, Sharif, Faijan, Junaid, and Sameer—who were later referred to a hospital in Indore for specialised treatment.

Two Policemen Mannu Jat and Rajesh Dhakad, also sustained severe injuries. Mannu Jat has been transferred to a hospital in Udaipur, while Rajesh Dhakad is receiving treatment at a private facility in Neemuch.

In the aftermath of the accident, local authorities, including Collector Himanshu Chandra, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Jaiswal, and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Naval Singh Sisodia, visited the hospital to oversee the medical care being provided to the victims and to extend their support to the grieving families.

Ongoing Investigation

ASP Naval Singh Sisodia provided additional details, explaining that the patrol team had stopped after noticing the stationary pickup. The policemen were engaged in questioning the traders when the mini truck, traveling at high speed, crashed into them.

The driver of the mini truck fled the scene immediately after the accident, and a search operation is underway to apprehend him.

Community Mourns the Loss

The body of the deceased police driver, Sanwara Bhil, was sent home following a postmortem examination. His fellow officers, including ASP Sisodia and other police personnel’s, paid their respects by offering floral tributes. The hospital in Neemuch has become a gathering point for police officers and community members, all shaken by the sudden and tragic loss.

The families of the two deceased traders in the pickup truck are expected to arrive shortly, after which the bodies will be handed over to them, following necessary procedures.