Indore: One Dead, 6 Injured In Ganesh Ghat Multi-Vehicle Accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl from Indore was killed and six others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision under the Dhamnod police station's jurisdiction on Thursday. The brakes of a wheat-laden truck failed while it was negotiating a slope in Ganesh Ghat on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway. The truck hit the rear side of a container and both caught fire. The container then struck six cars and a bus ahead.

While the fire was extinguished, the seven injured people were rushed to MY Hospital, where the girl succumbed to her injuries after struggling for a few hours. The stretch of the highway where the pile-up occurred is known to be accident-prone and is referred to as a ‘black spot.’

According to MY Police Chowki, the deceased has been identified as Riya Jadhav (18), a resident of New Nehru Nagar in Rau. Riya’s father Jagdish, who is a plumber, said that Riya, along with her elder sister Pinki and nephew Raghu (1), was travelling to her village in Khargone district to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

She had leaned her head out of a bus window to vomit when a moving container collided with the bus, hitting her head which ultimately led to her death. She had visited her elder sister’s home the day before the incident to celebrate her nephew Raghu's first birthday. Her brother-in-law had left them at Sarwate Bus Stand to board the bus for their village in Khargone and later they received the information about the accident.