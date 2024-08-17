 Indore: One Dead, 6 Injured In Ganesh Ghat Multi-Vehicle Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: One Dead, 6 Injured In Ganesh Ghat Multi-Vehicle Accident

Indore: One Dead, 6 Injured In Ganesh Ghat Multi-Vehicle Accident

The truck hit the rear side of a container and both caught fire. The container then struck six cars and a bus ahead.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 08:37 AM IST
article-image
Indore: One Dead, 6 Injured In Ganesh Ghat Multi-Vehicle Accident | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl from Indore was killed and six others were injured in a multi-vehicle collision under the Dhamnod police station's jurisdiction on Thursday. The brakes of a wheat-laden truck failed while it was negotiating a slope in Ganesh Ghat on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway. The truck hit the rear side of a container and both caught fire. The container then struck six cars and a bus ahead.

While the fire was extinguished, the seven injured people were rushed to MY Hospital, where the girl succumbed to her injuries after struggling for a few hours. The stretch of the highway where the pile-up occurred is known to be accident-prone and is referred to as a ‘black spot.’

FPJ Shorts
NTA To Release UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards Soon; Key Exam Details Inside!
NTA To Release UGC NET 2024 Admit Cards Soon; Key Exam Details Inside!
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Screens Candidates, 30% Change In Incumbents Expected Amid Alliance Seat Conflicts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Screens Candidates, 30% Change In Incumbents Expected Amid Alliance Seat Conflicts
Mumbai: IIT Bombay Relaxes Punishment For Staging 'Derogatory' Ramayana Play
Mumbai: IIT Bombay Relaxes Punishment For Staging 'Derogatory' Ramayana Play
Thane: Decomposed Body Of Man Aged 65-70 Found In Suitcase In Varap Village; Murder Case Filed
Thane: Decomposed Body Of Man Aged 65-70 Found In Suitcase In Varap Village; Murder Case Filed
Read Also
10-Year-Old Indore Boy Electrocuted By LIVE High Voltage Wire While Hosting National Flag At Balcony...
article-image

According to MY Police Chowki, the deceased has been identified as Riya Jadhav (18), a resident of New Nehru Nagar in Rau. Riya’s father Jagdish, who is a plumber, said that Riya, along with her elder sister Pinki and nephew Raghu (1), was travelling to her village in Khargone district to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

She had leaned her head out of a bus window to vomit when a moving container collided with the bus, hitting her head which ultimately led to her death. She had visited her elder sister’s home the day before the incident to celebrate her nephew Raghu's first birthday. Her brother-in-law had left them at Sarwate Bus Stand to board the bus for their village in Khargone and later they received the information about the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: One Dead, 6 Injured In Ganesh Ghat Multi-Vehicle Accident

Indore: One Dead, 6 Injured In Ganesh Ghat Multi-Vehicle Accident

IDA Project: Direct Connectivity From Pithampur, Dhar to Ujjain; 15-Km-Long Ahilya Path To Be...

IDA Project: Direct Connectivity From Pithampur, Dhar to Ujjain; 15-Km-Long Ahilya Path To Be...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: OPD's Suspended In Bhopal For 24 Hours After Kolkata Horror; Rally In Indore...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: OPD's Suspended In Bhopal For 24 Hours After Kolkata Horror; Rally In Indore...

Entrepreneurship & Society: i5 Summit Kick-Starts On Inspiring Note At IIM Indore

Entrepreneurship & Society: i5 Summit Kick-Starts On Inspiring Note At IIM Indore

Strip-Search Case: Teacher of Government School Booked Under Juvenile Justice, BNS Acts  

Strip-Search Case: Teacher of Government School Booked Under Juvenile Justice, BNS Acts  