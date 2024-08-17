Indore Crime Round-Up: Teenage Girl Dies By Suicide; Car Rams Bike Killing Woman; Truck Mows Down Bank Manager | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Teenage Girl Dies By Suicide At Aunt’s Place

A 17-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself at her aunt’s place under Kanadiya police station limit on Thursday evening. The reason behind her drastic step is yet not known. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Raveena daughter of Raju Piplode, a resident of Anjan village in Barwani. She was staying at aunt Manju’s house in a slum at Sanchar Nagar.

Her uncle Kailash said that Raveena was a domestic help. She had come home around 11 pm after telling her employer that she was unwell. Later, she was found hanging in her room. In another incident, a 20-year-old youth killed himself by hanging himself at his place under Pandharinath police station circle on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Yash Bambiwal, a resident of Harsiddhi. The reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from his place.

Car Rams Bike, Woman Dies, Husband Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman was killed while her husband sustained severe head injuries after a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler on Friday. The incident occurred on Dhar Road near Machal village when they were returning home from a relative’s condolence meet in Lebad.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Prema Bai while the injured has been identified as Radheyshayam, a resident of Dhannad village. Her acquaintance Suresh Patel said that Radheyshyam is a farmer and the couple was returning home from a relative’s condolence meet in Lebad. Radheyshyam was riding the two-wheeler and Prema Bai was sitting on the pillion seat.

They had crossed Betma and had reached Machal village when a speeding car hit them from behind. Both of them were thrown off the bike and sustained severe head injuries and the woman succumbed to her injuries. The family members came to know about the incident when a passerby called them from Radheyshyam’s mobile phone and informed them about the incident.

Truck Mows Down Bank Manager

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 54-year-old bank manager was killed after a truck ran over his two-wheeler within Rau police station limits on Friday. The accident occurred at Rau Square around 10 am while he was on his way to work. The wheels of the truck ran over him, causing his death on the spot. The driver fled the scene after leaving the truck.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ashok Jaswar, a resident of Mhowgaon. His brother Manjeet said that Ashok was the manager of the PNB branch at Arandia. While recounting the incident, Manjeet said that he was riding another two-wheeler behind Ashok.

Ashok was on his way to work and had reached Rau Gol Square and a truck was moving alongside his bike. Ashok lost control after his bike collided with the truck and was crushed under its wheels, leading to his death. He is survived by two children. It is said that there were several potholes on the road and Ashok was trying to avoid them when the truck collided with his two-wheeler. The police have initiated a probe to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.