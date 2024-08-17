Dad Strangles 19-Year-Old Daughter With 'Gamcha' After She Insists To Marry Inter-Caste Lover In Madhya Pradesh; Kills Her & Surrenders

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of honour killing was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where a father allegedly killed his daughter as she wanted to marry a man of other caste, said police on Friday.

The accused dad has been arrested and police sent the 19-year-old girl's body for autopsy.

Accused dad surrenders after strangling daughter to death

The horrific incident took place in village Veerpura Baandh under the Girvai police station in Gwalior on Friday. The police informed us that the victim, Sanjana Prajapati (19), was in love with one Nrendra Jatav. Some six months ago, she had eloped with him and later came back to home. The matter was reported to the police. On Friday again, she insisted that she wanted to live with Narendra, advocating an inter-caste marriage in the family; on this, his father got furious and strangled the girl with his towel (Gamcha). When the incident took place, the mother of the victim was present. She tried to stop her husband but failed.

After the incident, the accused father, Radhye Shyam Prajapati, reached the police station and surrendered. The police have arrested the accused under sections of murder. The police have sent the body to the hospital for the post-mortem.