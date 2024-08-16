 Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Monster Dad Beats Daughters With Belts, Rips Their Skin Apart; Visuals Surface
The scared girl told police that they cannot live with their father and bear his daily torture anymore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Father beats his daughter brutally | FPJ

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific video has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, where a man was seen beating his daughters brutally with the leather belt. The monster father assaulted the girls so badly that one of them has sustained severe injuries on back and hands. The entire incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed at their residence.

Tired of their dad’s daily torture, the girls approached the SP office with the CCTV clips as the evidence. Police assured them strict action against the accused. 

According to information, the girl said that her father’s name is Deepak, runs an Mp online shop. Their father and mother live separated. They said that he would even beat their mother often, following which she took a divorce.

The girls told police that her father had been beating her and her younger sister mercilessly since their grandma died a few days ago. All this has been recorded in the CCTV camera installed in the house, which the girls showed to the police.

The girls complained to police that their father would beat them till their skin would rip apart, that too, over trivial issues. The video shows one of the victim daughters screaming and begging for mercy, but the monstrous dad continued to thrash her.

