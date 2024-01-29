PM’s 7th Pariksha Pe Charcha: Live Screening At Indore's KV 1, Over 1700 Students Attend

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was screened at Indore’s Kendriya Vidyalaya No 1 school on Monday morning. The students watched the telecast with huge enthusiasm and concentration.

In fact, around 1770 students of class 6th to 12th, 135 staff members and many parents were also present at the live screening where the Prime Minister while addressing the students, discussed the problem and solutions related to the examination and also inspired the students to achieve a good lifestyle and also to find a meaningful life purpose.

For millions of challenges, there are billions of solutions! #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/4OLNLnhSYx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2024

Tips From MP Modi To Students

“Do not let exam pressure take you down.”



Reach the exam hall early and create calm with the environment.

“Balanced and transparent use of technology is always fruitful. Do share your technical knowledge with your parents.”

PM recommends students to examine all job options and prevent confusion and indecisiveness by making well-informed choices.

Parents must not turn their children's scorecards into visiting cards.

Spoke about a commonly asked theme- the role and impact of technology while preparing for exams. Do hear… #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/w7CjZBBL71 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2024

Strong bond with teachers, encouragement, helps students do better.

PM suggests that in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, especially during test periods, students should prioritise self-care, which includes getting enough sleep and taking pauses.

Teachers and parents must seek guidance in developing kids' creative thinking, homeworks, and using social media as a tool rather than a distraction,

and many more.

Creating an environment of trust increases positivity among children. #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/5OM8ho0Cgw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2024

Kendriya Vidhyalaya organises programme with full strength

This program was successfully conducted by using all the TV panels and projectors present in the school along with installing a big and grand screen. Students or staff members who were absent were motivated by sending links to watch from home and were also asked to watch from YouTube later.

It is understandable for students to keep thinking about careers but making thoughtful decisions will help overcome such uncertainties. #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/vcUhwjnOSH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2024

Along with the students and staff, the school principal Mr. Sudhir Bajpai, Vice Principal Mr. Alok Mishra, Mrs. Niranjana Saxena and other senior teachers were also present throughout the program. The program was coordinated by teachers Mr. Nilesh Purohit, Dr. SP Vyas, Mr. Kamal Kishore Sharma and Junaid Khan.

Around 2.26 crore people all over India registered for the programme

On January 29, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, New Delhi, the 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' began at 11:00 a.m. Around 2.26 crore people all over India registered for the 7th edition on the MyGov platform. In a town-hall setting at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, almost 3000 people interacted with the prime minister during the event.