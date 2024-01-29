MP: After Clash, Both Parties Agree To Install Patel & Ambedkar Statues

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the presence of collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and SP Sachin Sharma, a coordination meeting was organised at the Administrative Complex Building here on Sunday with the representatives of both the parties related to the removal of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue in Makdon recently. In the meeting, the collector asked the representatives of both the parties to present their views.

Representatives of both sides expressed grief over the incident and gave assurance to maintain peace and mutual harmony in Makdon. Apart from this, with mutual coordination, it was decided that the statues of both Sardar Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar will be reinstalled in Makdon.

The statue of Patel will be installed at the same spot, apart from this, the statue of Ambedkar will also be installed at the bus stand of Makdon. Representatives of both the parties garlanded each other and the end of the dispute was announced. The SP said the representatives of both the parties that in the coming time, action will be taken against the mischievous elements responsible for the incidents that took place recently and those who spread enmity.

Their names should be provided to the police department by both parties. It was informed in the meeting that police are continuously patrolling Makdon. ASP (rural) Nitesh Bhargava has been appointed for this. He will be present in Makdon. In the coming time, a meeting of local level officials will be organised.