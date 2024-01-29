Indore: Over 400 State Excise Officers On Mass Leave For Two Days Demanding Promotion

Excise Department office wears a deserted look on Sunday | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 400 State Excise officials including excise sub-inspectors, head constables and constables, who were on mass leave demanding promotion were instructed by the Excise Commissioner to return immediately to duty. He warned that failing to immediately return to duty would lead to action being taken against them under the relevant rules.

Apart from this, the excise commissioner has also asked for a list of those officers who have been on leave for the last two days. Excise Commissioner OP Shrivastava informed Free Press over the phone that information has been received about excise sub-inspectors, head constables and constables of 34 districts of the state being on mass leave from Saturday to press for their demand for promotion.

Issuing a letter on Sunday evening, Shrivastava instructed his subordinates that the leave of those employees who are on mass leave should not be approved.

Shrivastava also informed that the excise employees who are on mass casual leave will be promoted within a few days as departmental formalities for the same have been completed. Also, the district excise officers of all districts have been instructed to take necessary steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply of liquor to the warehouses.

22 excise SIs on mass leave in dist

Over 55 employees including 22 excise sub-inspectors and 35 constables are posted in the district and all of them were also on mass leave for two days demanding their promotion. No officials excluding assistant district excise officers (ADEOs) were seen in the office.

The sub-inspectors are demanding that they be promoted as ADEO while head constables are demanding to be promoted as excise sub-inspectors. As a result of the mass leave no action was taken by the excise officers against illegal liquor supply during these two days. According to sources, there are nine assistant district excise officers (ADEO) posted in the district and all of them were on duty on both the days.