MP: BJP Seeks Out New Faces, Congress Falls Back On Stalwarts As Both Get Into Poll Mode

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Both Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress have started preparing for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. While BJP is eyeing new faces, Congress will bet on experienced and veteran leaders.

There are 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state, out of which BJP holds 28 and Congress has one. While BJP is trying to win at all places, Congress is trying to improve its position compared to the last election. Both the parties have started ground work to find better candidates.

BJP has started taking feedback from all the 29 seats, and report cards of MPs are also being prepared. The party is first in search of candidates for those five seats where MPs have won the recently held assembly elections. At the same time, two MPs had to face defeat in the Assembly elections.

The party is brainstorming what to do at these two seats. The party is also not happy with the working style of half a dozen MPs. In such case, the BJP has likely decided to field new candidates in about a dozen constituencies. On the other hand, Congress has only Chhindwara parliamentary seat from where former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is the MP.

Congress to bet on Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh

In such a situation, the party is planning to field veteran leaders. Apart from Kamal Nath, the party is preparing to bet on Digvijay Singh, former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, former Union Minister Arun Subhashchandra Yadav, Kantilal Bhuria. The party is facing a crisis of good faces. Political analysts believe that BJP has very little chance to further increase its strength in Madhya Pradesh while Congress has a lot of opportunity. In such a situation, while BJP wants to maintain its strength, Congress will try to increase its position.