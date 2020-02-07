Organic Expo-2020 inaugurated in Indore: Bamboo rice, millets, red maize attracting organic foodies

Indore: With the motto of spreading healthy food habits among the people, a three-day organic agricultural science conference and exhibition ‘Organic Expo-2020’ started in the city from Friday.

Nutrient-rich millets, bamboo rice, red maize, radish, black gram, organic fruits, vegetables, cereals are the centre of attraction among the foodies of the city.

KP Bhatt, hailing from Maharashtra, has bamboo rice on display. It looks like wheat but is smaller in size. He claims that it’s effective in relieving joint pains. He says that bamboo rice can be obtained only once a year from bamboo plants that are over 60 years old, and it costs Rs 1000 per kg. Farmer Avinash Singh Dangi, from Khargone district and Vasant Verma from Shyam Organic Farms, village Chhirpura district Harda have red maize and red radish on display in their stalls. Verma says that red maize was cultivated earlier, but now it has been discontinued by most farmers. He said its seed was prepared in Khargone. Verma said that red maize has more vitamins and minerals than normal maize.