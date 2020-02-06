Indore boy to shine in Star Plus show

Indore: A youth from the city, Achal Tankwal, will soon be seen in the daily soap ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do’ which will be telecast in Star Plus from February 10. Earlier, he was seen in a daily soap opera with Zee TV.
Struggle Story
Talking to Free Press, Achal shared his days of struggle in the television industry during mid-2018, in Mumbai. He stayed in Varsova area in the northwestern Mumbai, where he shared a one BHK apartment, which his friend had managed for him.
Achal said that just behind his room there was a fish market due to which his apartment always stank. His roommates used to keep all the windows closed due to the stink and sometimes he felt suffocated in his apartment, especially during summers.
During that period Achal kept on giving auditions for plays and serials. He said that he had given 138 auditions before he was selected in his first daily soap opera. “I got rejected due to one or the other reason, but I did not lose hope as acting is my passion and finally I got selected,” said Achal.
Even after working in “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega” aired by Zee TV, he still had to audition for his role in ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne do’, he added.
Lived away from family for 1 year
Achal said that he stayed away from his family for a year because he wanted to concentrate on his career, and he did not call his family to his Varsova flat due to the poor living conditions there.
Career and Family
Achal said that in the show ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke… Dhadakne Do’ produced by Guroudev Bhalla, he will play the role of Raju, who is the elder brother of the lead girl. In ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’ he played a pivotal role. He played Akshat’s brother Angad’s role in the show.
Dropped out of engineering
Achal has done engineering but he got bored with his job so he opted for interior designing. But, here too he lost interest. He sat for Graduate Record Examination (GRE) but did not apply to any of the US universities. He was interested in Merchant Navy but the disciple and rule of keeping short hair made him opt-out. Then he joined an acting institute in Indore and then pushed off to Mumbai to try his hand in acting.
Family says
Achal said that after hearing the news of his selection in Star Plus Show his father Rajesh Tankwal, mother Veena Tankwal and Harshad Tankwal are very happy. His mother said that from childhood he was passionate about his looks. He used to take part in cultural events from his school days.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)