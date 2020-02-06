Indore boy to shine in Star Plus show

Indore: A youth from the city, Achal Tankwal, will soon be seen in the daily soap ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do’ which will be telecast in Star Plus from February 10. Earlier, he was seen in a daily soap opera with Zee TV.

Struggle Story

Talking to Free Press, Achal shared his days of struggle in the television industry during mid-2018, in Mumbai. He stayed in Varsova area in the northwestern Mumbai, where he shared a one BHK apartment, which his friend had managed for him.

Achal said that just behind his room there was a fish market due to which his apartment always stank. His roommates used to keep all the windows closed due to the stink and sometimes he felt suffocated in his apartment, especially during summers.

During that period Achal kept on giving auditions for plays and serials. He said that he had given 138 auditions before he was selected in his first daily soap opera. “I got rejected due to one or the other reason, but I did not lose hope as acting is my passion and finally I got selected,” said Achal.

Even after working in “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega” aired by Zee TV, he still had to audition for his role in ‘Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne do’, he added.